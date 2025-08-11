Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Hello, have a Monday kitten gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/strange-kitten-in-the-mirror

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/f3ccc0d1-c6fd-42c4-9777-51b0c1cdc709?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Linda's Bitter Disappointment's avatar
Linda's Bitter Disappointment
1h

You know what's sad? The hallways in the school where I work. I noticed all last week that it's more quiet than usual. We have slightly fewer students enrolled this year than last, but that's not it. Then it hit me. I think they're being more quiet because they're afraid. We are a majority Hispanic district. I have a ton of ID cards we printed for students who haven't shown up, yet. Everyone keeps saying that they won't be back from down South until after Labor Day, but in all honesty, I don't think most of them will come back.

If they're coming from Mexico, they're better off staying where they are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
262 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture