Democratic policies are popular. Americans overwhelming support expanded Medicare coverage, lower prescription drug prices, universal pre-K, and family leave. This is why Republicans prefer to avoid rational policy debate. The modern GOP is an anti-democratic insurgent movement, so the best way to rationalize their tactics is to argue that Democrats are the antagonists from 1984.

Reince Priebus, Donald Trump's first chief of staff, and Mark Meadows, Trump's final chief of staff, were on Sean Hannity's show Tuesday night and boy, did they paint a dreary picture of the country just nine months into Joe Biden's administration. (Meadows, by the way, should be testifying before Congress about his part in Trump's Big Lie, not chilling with Hannity like nothing ever happened.)

Hannity started off with some typical rightwing talking points (i.e. “lies"): The Biden Administration abandoned Americans in Afghanistan (it's more complicated). The government doesn't force undocumented immigrants to get vaccinated, which is somehow "preferential treatment" because many Americans have to chooseto get vaccinated to keep their jobs. The economy's in the shitter (it's actually improving steadily). More people have died from COVID-19 this year than last year, and Biden's solely responsible, certainly not any of Hannity's colleagues.

HANNITY: I can't make a worse-case scenario!

Oh, but Priebus could! He doesn't think Biden is merely senile and incompetent. Priebus dismissed the fiction that Biden doesn't know what he's doing. He knows exactly what he's doing.

PRIEBUS: Democrats want to create a socialist and welfare state. Biden and the Democrats actually probably don't think that they're making mistakes as much as we think.On the border, they want the United States to be the home of any person that wants to come here. On gas prices, they don't want us driving cars and guzzling gas. On beef, they think cows are the enemy of the American people. They think they're bad for the environment.

This is all nonsense, but I guess we should start with the cow bit first.

Reince Priebus: "They think cows are the enemy of the American people! They think they're bad for the environment.… https://t.co/gtyGoyw2aa — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1634088620.0

Republicans have claimed for years now that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal would ban cows, depriving Americans of their constitutional right to cheeseburgers. There's actually no mention of cows in the deal's final text. But inconvenient facts never stopped anyone who willingly worked for Donald Trump.

PRIEBUS: Saul Alinsky spelled it out. Remember we used to talk about this?

Jesus.

Saul Alinsky was a community organizer so radical he was never a direct target of McCarthyism. He didn't identify as a socialist or a communist, but he still wound up a conservative bogeyman, perhaps because of his connection to Hillary Clinton, who knew him personally, and Barack Obama.

PRIEBUS: [Alinksy] said, to create a socialist state, you increase poverty, you increase people's dependence on government, you increase debt, and you increase taxes, and you create a welfare state where every person is dependent all the free things that government gives them.

Alinksy never said this. It's a shameless lie that Snopes debunked in 2014 . That didn't stop Lara Trump from tweeting this outline for world domination in 2017. Bad guys in action movies are usually considerate enough to detail their evil schemes, but that's not how real life works.

I think Republicans have latched onto this because they want to ascribe insidious motives behind Democrats' objectively popular policies. Affordable health care, a living wage, universal child care are all government cheese on a communist mouse trap.

PRIEBUS: They have created and what they want to create is a Soviet-style government state where people have to go vote to preserve everything that's free to them. This is what they want to do.

What's infuriating is the implication that Republicans only vote for FREEDOM and not because they believe they are entitled to anything from the government. You'll never encounter more entitled people than anti-vaccine Republicans at a town hall meeting or MAGA dolts demanding another “audit" of election results they don't like, unless it's farmers and their ag subsidies or oil companies and their everything subsidies.

Alinsky once said: "So as far as the Communists went, there were several special things that kept me out. Partly it was philosophic…I hate dogma. People who believed they owned the truth have been responsible for the most terrible things that have happened in our world, whether they were Communist purges or the Spanish Inquisition or the Salem witch hunts."

Like George Soros, Alinsky was a Jew whom Republicans won't stop demonizing. However, if Reince Priebus wants to identify a true threat to freedom and democracy, he should look no further than his former boss.

[ Mediaite ]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?