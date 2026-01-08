Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Bad tabs again today, surprise. We begin with ICE murdering a Minneapolis woman in the face, as covered initially by Marcie here.

Her name was Renee Good, because of course it was. Nominative determinism is real. (Star Tribune)

Indivisible will be having a phone call tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern. That seems like something we should all join! (Mobilize) (Link fixed!)

The immediate and flabbergasting lies of Tricia McLaughlin and Kristi Noem. (Defector) I’m so dumb that when I saw Noem was doing a second presser, I thought she might be distancing DHS from the shooter. How can you even stand how dumb I am? No link to that unutterable filth.

Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois has introduced impeachment articles for Noem. Thank you ma’am. (Kelly)

Here’s the full video, obtained by the Minnesota Reformer. It’s longer than what we linked yesterday and has more aftermath. It’s okay if you don’t watch it.

You can’t kill us all, Nazis! (Boing Boing)

Donald Trump is adding his two cents, which is that it’s “hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.” Yes, that is hard to believe. I guess Maxine Waters must have jumped him from behind after the murdered-dead woman never touched him with her car.

The history of state prosecutions of federal agents; they go all the way back to the War of 1812. Pertinent AND relevant! Thanks, The American Prospect!

The ICE shooting tracker. There have been 40. (The Trace)

I can’t believe Tim Walz is still standing upright this week, but anyway, here’s Amanda Marcotte on the weird 23-year-old-virgin and lie machine who conjured the “fake day care center” hoax out of thin air, and why it’s yet another psychosexual panic. (Salon)

Elon’s child sex abuse and deepfake porn machine, better explained. (Paul Waldman)

Aw fuck, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting offed itself in like an honor killing, so MAGA would never be able to rape it. Jesus. And there’s ever so much more! Our Liz at Public Notice.

But what’s going on at the colleges? Well, the New York Times says Florida’s New College, after being maimed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is just swimming along contentedly, swim swim swim. That’s because lady reporter Antoinette Flopadopolis is bad at her job! (Don Moynihan / Orlando Sentinel) Oh right, and Texas A&M banned Plato. For “gender” I guess. (Daily Nous)

What government by online posting addicts looks like. It’s not great! (Moynihan)

This is a beautiful essay by Bill McKibben about Greenland and its miles of ice. It has a poem! (McKibben)

A wonderful post as always by Garrett Bucks, this time about teaching teens at the Quaker Meeting about war for oil. I just love everything he writes. (The White Pages)

First of all, always read Brian Grubbs, he’s so funny and good! But second of all, I would have tabsed these shows to chill out to even if Detroiters wasn’t at number one, but Detroiters is at number one. (Type Click Type)

This is just a song I like.

All Wonkette posts are free. Feel free to

Share

Here is where you may make a one-time or recurring donation in any amount your heart desires. We love you!

Wonkette $ machine!

This is the button for giving us all your extra money but with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!