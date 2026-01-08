Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Your gif info post includes some Antarctic history today: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/a-posse-of-proximate-penguins-as

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/c90e2ee8-dc5c-4f6d-aa81-af1ec53be6c5?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
Rebecca Schoenkopf's avatar
Rebecca Schoenkopf
2h

good lord that was a surprising number of typos. think I got em all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
494 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture