Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4h

Comer is just a doorstop that's there to gum up the works so his unreconstructed state-based regime of terror can wild out tormenting the minorities trapped within its borders.

All these people SUCK and are useless; a fair number of them are even just social media influencers that are only there to post shitposts. Murc's Law of course is their shield. Very good questions, why is Bill Clinton having to testify but not the pricktator? And hold up, they questioned him for LESS time than they questioned Hillary Clinton, who didn't even interact with Epstein?

Really?

This should tell you everything. And these assholes definitely will make sure the victims won't see justice...because that might get their buddies in trouble.

Oh well off to the new stupid war!

Reply
Share
7 replies
Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
4h

If we want to bring chaos to Iran we should just unleash Nancy Mace on them.

Reply
Share
12 replies
477 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture