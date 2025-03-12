BOTTLE KITTEH! Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Malcolm Nance thinks the timeline for “Trump invades Canada” is six to 18 months. I don’t think he’s crazy! (Special Intelligence)

Whaaaat, Putin isn’t ceasefiring Ukraine but rather is making “maximalist demands” after Trump set the table for him to do just that whaaaat? (Kyiv Independent)

This is about the ADL and Mahmoud Khalil, but I didn’t know Martin Niemoller (the “First they came” guy) was originally all HELL YEAH NAZIS until they ate his face! (Everything is Horrible)

Oooooof. With a few bright exceptions (your Crocketts, Pritzkers, AOCs), the Democrats are the Uvalde cops. That smarts. (Will Bunch at Philadelphia Inquirer) And on that same topic but without the analogy that makes me want to lie on the kitchen floor: Anger with Dem leadership isn’t a Left/centrist divide but “fight” vs. learned helplessness coward mealymouth bullshit (paraphrase). (Noah Berlatsky)

Radley Balko wants opposition town halls, a shadow Cabinet, and daily briefings. It doesn’t seem like that much of an ask! (Balko)

Republicans concerned since Trump wants to repeal Joe Biden’s CHIPS and Salsa Act, which invested billions and billions of dollars into manufacturing in their states and districts. Whoops. Meanwhile: “Is it perfect?” said Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia. “No.” Jesus Jumping Christ on a pogo stick, these fucking people. (Gift link New York Times)

Surely the Canadian Tesla dealerships wouldn’t do anything below-board to steal $43 million in green rebates??? (Electrek)

USDA cancels a billion to farmers to buy their food for schools and food banks because fuck you and you and you is why. (Politico)

Did you know Ben Shapiro originally said everybody should agree that Derek Chauvin, the cop who killed George Floyd, should get buried under the jail? Well I missed that! But don’t worry, he’s obviously changed his tune now! (Balko at MSNBC)

Trumpers think Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a “DEI hire.” Wank wank wank. (Public Notice)

I haven’t even read this fucking thing, the excerpts I saw on Bluesky were enough to put me on the floor, but: The father of six-year-old Texas girl who died of measles, and how that was “God’s plan” and “everybody dies.” Fuck you. (The Atlantic)

Ozempic and the like may fight aging and Alzheimers too? But I still have 25 years left before science better FIND ME A CURE, SCIENCE! (Wall Street Journal I think it’s a gift link)

Social Security Administration backs down on its crazy “make new Maine parents go to the (probably now closed) Social Security office to register their newborns” bullshit, doesn’t explain why it tried that crazy bullshit in the first place. (AP)

Germany, Switzerland, and Austria adopt new care recommendations for trans kids, and they are: Stop being shitheads to trans kids, for fuck’s sake! (Erin in the Morning)

