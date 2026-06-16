Wonkette

Wonkette

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4mEdited

OT:

"Host: I would urge you as a Christian and as a father to visit those detention centers and make sure that the conditions are up to the values that we hold in this country.

Vance: I see we've got 30 seconds left here...

Host: You are the vice president. You can go long."

https://bsky.app/profile/factpostnews.bsky.social/post/3mog5mgdf642x

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Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈's avatar
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
9m

wtf am I actually reading right now

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