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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2dEdited

MARY MILLER HAS BEEN A BUSY LEGISLATOR!

𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝

‪@sundaedivine.lol

This is like outlawing shark attacks in cornfields.

Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepd . . .@DougWa . . .

MAGA IS SOLVING PROBLEMS, YOU DIDN'T KNOW WE HAD!

Rep. Mary Miller (R IL) has introduced a bill that would ban strippers from performing in schools.

When asked how often this happened, she was unable to name on(e) reported case.

12:58 PM March 22, 2026

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Eric Paul Jacobsen's avatar
Eric Paul Jacobsen
2d

I am amazed at the degree to which Republicans really, really HATE other people's privacy.

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