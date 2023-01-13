All-around internet guy Ron Filipkowski tweeted an MSNBC screengrab yesterday that shows all the new Republican committee chairs, and helpfully notates which ones are anti-American seditionists who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. If you'll remember, in that election, Joe Biden didn't just win, he beat the shit out of Donald Trump by a humiliating margin, because there is no more loathed or mocked person on the planet than Donald Trump.

Therefore it cannot be argued, unless these people are just abjectly stupid, that they cast those votes because they had genuine concerns about whether the election was valid. They did it to overthrow the American government in order to keep their white fascist in power, and they did it on the day that man incited a white supremacist domestic terrorist attack against the United States.

Never forget who these people are.

In case you cannot see that image, here are the Republican committee chairs. Those in bold are the rank seditionists.

Agriculture: Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania Appropriations: Kay Granger of Texas Armed Services: Mike Rogers of Alabama(You know, the one who was gonna beat Matt Gaetz on his very big noggin after Kevin McCarthy's 14th losing vote for speaker!) Budget: Jodey Arrington of Texas Education and Workforce: Virginia Foxx of North Carolina Energy and Commerce: Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington Financial Services: Patrick McHenry of North Carolina Foreign Affairs: Michael McCaul of Texas Homeland Security: Mark Green of Tennessee(remember what vile trash he is?) Judiciary: Jim Jordan of Ohio(who will also chair the special select committee to tamper with criminal investigations into Donald Trump and his MAGA terrorists) Natural Resources: Bruce Westerman of Arkansas Oversight: James Comer of Kentucky (he's not in bold but he's Jesus Christ so fucking pathetic with his Hunter Biden garbage, so obviously he should be mocked mercilessly at all times) Science, Space and Technology: Frank Lucas of Oklahoma Small Business: Roger Williams of Texas Transportation and Infrastructure: Sam Graves of Missouri Veterans' Affairs: Mike Bost of Illinois(Don't you want a seditionist looking after our veterans?) Ways and Means: Jason Smith of Missouri

What an embarrassment for this country.

Truthfully, none of the names in bold are qualified to even serve on committees, much less chair them. (By the way, on top of how so many are seditionists, the Washington Post notes that eight of the new committee chairs have been in Congress for fewer than 10 years. You know, because literally anybody can chair a congressional committee, apparently! Expertise? That's not for Republicans.)

Someday when we're bored we'll make a list of all the committee members who are also seditionists. OK that is a giant lie, but you should keep handy the post we wrote about all the seditionists who voted to overturn the 2020 election.

It'll be helpful when you're watching a congressional hearing and see somebody screaming about Joe Biden's classified documents or something. "Oh, that person is a seditionist who voted to literally overthrow the American government. Fuck them."

That'll be a thing you'll say, we reckon.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE! Don't use Paypal for your new monthly donations for the moment, though, we are having some long and boring ISSUES.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?