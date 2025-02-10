Republicans love to tell anyone and everyone that the government is broken. Their solution is always the same: elect me and I’ll fix it. The people saying it are often multi-term senators and congressmen and career politicians. The news media rarely calls this out, and uninformed voters believe it.

But every once in a while, reality bursts the political bubble. It happened this week on the Sunday shows.

No Notes, Kristi Noem

Former South Dakota Governor and noted puppy murderer Kristi Noem appeared on CNN’s “State Of The Union.”

The new DHS secretary spoke about the Trump administration’s fancy new internment camps in Guantanamo Bay, and received only the mildest pushback. But the funniest exchange was when host Dana Bash tripped Noem up like this:

BASH: The Washington Post is reporting that [Elon] Musk and his DOGE team have access to FEMA's sensitive disaster data, which includes personal information about tens of thousands of disaster victims. Have you authorized Elon Musk and his team to have access to Americans' personal data that is housed inside DHS?



NOEM: We're working with them at the president's direction to find what we can do to make our department much more efficient.



BASH: So, yes, they have access?



NOEM: I think it's important. This is essentially an audit of the federal government, which is very powerful and needs to have happened. […]



BASH: Right, but that's different from him having access to personal data that is housed inside DHS. […] I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about and worried about the government, particularly unelected people, having access to personal data.



NOEM: Well, we can't trust our government anymore. That's our -- yes, oh, absolutely.



BASH: But you are the government now.

This is the problem with basing all of your party’s rhetoric on whining from the minority. That’s how Kristi Noem finds herself complaining about the government while she is quite literally a cabinet official in this government.

Yep.

Submitting To The Apartheid Princeling Scam

Trump National Security Advisor Mike Waltz had no problem ceding power to foreign adversaries on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” and when we say “foreign adversaries,” we mean Elon Musk.

Host Kristen Welker asked Waltz about Elon’s new assignment to dismantle “find waste” at the Department of Defense. Welker pointed out the obvious conflict of having a guy who’s got billions of dollars of contracts with the DOD in charge of finding “inefficiencies.”

WELKER: But, Colonel, my question is: Is Elon Musk the right person for that job, given his billions of dollars in contracts with the Defense Department? How can he cut an agency where he has billions of dollars at stake? WALTZ: Well, look, all of the appropriate firewalls will be in place.

Yeah, I’m sure those “firewalls” are the same ones that Trump himself has instituted regarding his businesses. Elon will probably be as transparent about that as he has been on Twitter about “free speech.”

On CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Tennessee Republican Senator Bill Hagerty was all too happy to cosign Elon’s work, after initially pretending he didn’t see Musk’s tweets about dismantling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

HAGERTY: Well, it was established as an agency that does not have the jurisdiction of the Congress. Its funding source is separate from us. It has no accountability. […] This is not the way the American public should be funding and supporting programs of this nature.

Yes, why would Americans fund and support a program that has given $17.5 billion back to them in the form of monetary compensation, principal reductions, canceled debts, and other consumer relief? Truly evil. Instead we should ensure Musk’s government welfare continues flowing while he destroys his competitors or anyone who opposes him.

To anyone who’s observed Elon’s narcissism and pettiness, it's clear what he’s doing. It’s why people have begun looking for the real reasons Musk might be attacking certain agencies. Here are some possibilities:

Combine all that with how all just about everything Elon and Trump are doing right now is damaging the United States’s ability to compete (and protect itself from) China. Most of Musk’s Tesla vehicles are produced in his $200 million Shanghai “megafactory” and account for a quarter of Tesla’s total revenue.

The only people who can’t/pretend to be unable to see this are Republicans, who will learn all too late how useless they are when oligarchs decide they no longer need them as middle men.

Have a week.