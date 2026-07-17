Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2h

Just updated with a bonus idiot, rightwing influencer Eric Metaxas complaining about the tyranny of air quality advisories, which don't have the force of law but are still infringements on liberty because the government has no business ever telling you what to do.

https://bsky.app/profile/rightwingwatch.bsky.social/post/3mqrwfhyeck2t

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
1h

Eric Metaxas is an anagram for "at a sex crime".

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