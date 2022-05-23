Prominent Republicans have started openly defying Donald Trump’s kill orders against the careers of anyone in the party he believes betrayed him. Trump generally defines this betrayal as not doing enough to help him steal the 2020 presidential election.

We’ve noted that Trump’s attempt to unseat incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia has failed miserably. The Republican Governors Association spent $5 million helping Kemp survive Trump’s vendetta tour. Trump’s hand-picked candidate David Perdue is expected to exit stage right in total humiliation.

Trump’s former vice president and current archnemesis Mike Pence will campaign in Georgia tonight on Kemp’s behalf. Meanwhile, Trump will hold a “tele-rally” for Perdue. The guy lives in Florida, so it’s a short trip to appear in person, but he’s already distancing himself from the stench of failure.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie have also thumbed their noses at Trump and campaigned for Kemp. Pence especially poured it on:

"Brian Kemp is one of the most successful conservative governors in America," Pence said when he announced on May 13 the plan to campaign for Kemp. "Brian Kemp is my friend, a man dedicated to faith, family and the people of Georgia. I am proud to offer my full support for four more years of Brian Kemp as governor of the great state of Georgia!"

We obviously don’t support four more years of Gov. Kemp. Georgia deserves an awesome governor like Stacey Abrams, who’ll even let everyone vote.

Pence has deluded himself into thinking he could become president, and he’s positioned himself on the Fascism Lite side of the GOP. Trump mocked his former righthand man through his spokesperson Taylor Budowich:

“Mike Pence was set to lose a governor’s race in 2016 before he was plucked up and his political career was salvaged,” said Taylor Budowich, the spokesman. “Now, desperate to chase his lost relevance, Pence is parachuting into races, hoping someone is paying attention. The reality is, President Trump is already 82-3 with his endorsements, and there’s nothing stopping him from saving America in 2022 and beyond.”

It does warm your heart to see those two fight amongst themselves.

Trump seemingly admits that Perdue’s toast and that Pence is “parachuting” into the race at the last minute for the attention. Ever the master of projection, Trump's words are a good description of his opportunistic endorsement of Pennsylvania GOP governor nominee Doug Mastriano.

PREVIOUSLY: Mo Brooks Is Telling You He Is Not Leaving (And That Trump Asked Him To 'Remove Biden From White House')

Trump defriended GOP Rep. Mo Brooks in March because Brooks suggested Republicans stop wallowing in 2020 and focus on advancing their current evil schemes. Trump accused Brooks of going “woke,” because why should English words actually mean something? He withdrew his endorsement of Brooks’s Senate campaign in Alabama, abandoning him like a common Jeff Sessions.

However, a poll released last week shows Brooks surging to a strong second place behind frontrunner Katie Britt, the millennial candidate who's shamelessly embraced Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. She’s possibly worse than Brooks, who's down just two points, well within the margin of error.

Now GOP Senator Ted Cruz is parachuting into Alabama to campaign for Brooks. We guess his ego is large enough to imagine he could make a difference. Cruz will hold a town hall with Brooks where they'll take questions from the audience. That’s probably someone’s idea of a good time, at least, if not ours.

The Hill notes that this is a “rare break" by Cruz against Trump. Well, Cruz finally took a stand, and it’s not for his wife but for Mo Brooks . As Cruz’s former Senate opponent Beto O’Rourke might say, that’s “true to form.”

[ Washington Post ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?