Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
43m

In “Blinded by the Right,” David Brock writes pointedly about his moment of clarity when he understood that being a professional Republican hatchet man had done harm to his soul, how painful that knowledge was, and how the only path open to him was humility and atonement.

None of the motherfuckers above have achieved that level of moral clarity and responsibility.

HI2thDoc
1h

Just another fucking reminder that karma or justice or whatever we hope exists apparently does not. Joe Biden has endured so much heartache and tragedy and remains a good man. Here is another serious obstacle. Meanwhile, that awful excuse of a human being, and we all know who I am referring to, has been skating by his entire life, harming people at will and being a plague on humanity, and nothing bad happens to him. What in the living fuck, Universe? I won't even go there about the sentient higher power, because I may say something offensive to believers.

