Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer
2h

I went to The Groceries this weekend. They were NOT cheaper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
HarryButtle, degenerate artist's avatar
HarryButtle, degenerate artist
1h

Not entirely OT

"Trump told reporters earlier on Sunday that troop deployments were needed because "Portland is burning to the ground," a claim local officials reject.

- Axios

That's some top-notch reporting right there.

Republicans say it's raining, Democrats say it's sunny, and we refuse to look out the window to tell you who's right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
247 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture