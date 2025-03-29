In his latest attack against American workers, Donald Trump has officially announced that he is just going to go ahead and end collective bargaining rights for hundreds of thousands of federal workers. Why? Because they hurted his feelings.

In a fact sheet released on Thursday, Trump cited the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 (CSRA), claiming that it allows him to end the collective bargaining rights of federal workers in agencies he has deemed to have something to do with national security. Traditionally, this applies only to intelligence agencies, but Trump has expanded it to apply to all agencies dealing with national defense, border security, foreign relations, energy security, “Pandemic Preparedness, Prevention, and Response,” cybersecurity, economic defense, and public safety — except for law enforcement agencies, because he likes them.

Among the agencies cited are: Veterans Affairs, Department of Justice, Department of the Treasury (except the Bureau of Engraving and Printing), the FDA, the CDC, Office of Refugee Resettlement, Administration for Children and Families, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Food Safety and Inspection Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Environmental Protection Agency, USAID, National Science Foundation, Federal Communications Commission and many others that one would not necessarily immediately flag as being related to “national security.”

The fact sheet was oddly clear that this is retaliation for the fact that many of the unions have opposed his agenda and filed lawsuits seeking to stop it from going into effect.

It reads:

SAFEGUARDING AMERICAN INTERESTS: President Trump is taking action to ensure that agencies vital to national security can execute their missions without delay and protect the American people. The President needs a responsive and accountable civil service to protect our national security. Certain Federal unions have declared war on President Trump’s agenda.

The largest Federal union describes itself as “fighting back” against Trump. It is widely filing grievances to block Trump policies. - For example, VA’s unions have filed 70 national and local grievances over President Trump’s policies since the inauguration—an average of over one a day. -Protecting America’s national security is a core constitutional duty, and President Trump refuses to let union obstruction interfere with his efforts to protect Americans and our national interests.

President Trump supports constructive partnerships with unions who work with him; he will not tolerate mass obstruction that jeopardizes his ability to manage agencies with vital national security missions.

The actual gall of this man … it’s truly astounding. But the unions are not taking this lying down.

“President Trump's latest executive order is a disgraceful and retaliatory attack on the rights of hundreds of thousands of patriotic American civil servants — nearly one-third of whom are veterans — simply because they are members of a union that stands up to his harmful policies,” said American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) National President Everett Kelley in a statement on Thursday. He added, “AFGE is preparing immediate legal action and will fight relentlessly to protect our rights, our members, and all working Americans from these unprecedented attacks.”

“We will vigorously challenge this illegal order in court,” Doreen Greenwald, the President of the National Treasury Employees (NTEU) representing workers in 37 agencies and departments, said in a statement. “Federal employees, whose oath is to the Constitution, have called out the actions of the administration to dismantle the federal government and have fought to protect their agencies’ missions to ensure that services continue to be delivered on behalf of the American people. These brave employees have withstood the illegal firing of highly skilled colleagues and faced actions designed to eliminate thousands more federal employees, and shut down local offices and entire agencies, all of which would decimate local community services and the economy. We cannot stand by and allow the voices of dedicated civil servants to be silenced. As Americans scream for their elected representatives to take action to check the power of the executive branch, NTEU will continue our fight to stop these illegal actions so that the federal workforce can continue to protect and preserve our nation for We the People.”

There is not a single “national security concern” that is remotely impeded by these workers having the ability to collectively bargain for their rights. This is straight up pettiness on the part of Donald Trump, who cannot stand to have so many people defy him publicly — particularly when they have the power of a union behind them.



