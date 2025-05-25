Wonkette

Holly - Yep it's me
1h

Both of my parents were immigrants. My dad was a young boy when my grandparents left Scotland for Canada and eventually crossed the lake to settle in Charlevoix, MI. My mom was a young girl when my grandmother left Sweden with two young daughters. They settled in Lexington, KY. As the daughter of immigrants I want to say this - Mom and dad would be crushed if they had to witness this fucking shit show. Now I want to say this and it hurts me but I'm gonna do it - I'm ashamed to be an American. I'm old and I never thought I'd EVER say anything like that - yet there it is. I'm fucking ashamed for this country and what we've become. I not normally an angry woman, but with age I don't fucking give a shit what anyone thinks anymore and I'll speak my mind without giving a single fuck. This country has become exactly what The Giant Orange Fucktater said - "a shithole country." So, thank you Giant Orange Fucktater for giving us the perfect definition of what you've turned us into. Wanna know how long this shit is gonna last? Here's a link.

https://www.tickcounter.com/countdown/6133013/days-until-trump-is-out-of-office

JFC on a cracker I need a couple of gummies.

1h

Stay home, eh! This land is toxic. From sea to shining sea. And yes, that’s either an oil spill or the fuel from a recently crashed airliner giving us that glistening glow.

