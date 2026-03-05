Rep. Gonzalez defending himself on the Joe Pags podcast

Well lookie here, House Republicans have finally found an unpardonable sin. Not child rape, silly, it is not winning an election! Trump-endorsed Rep. Tony Gonzalez of Texas’s 23rd Congressional District is now headed to a runoff May 26 after being outvoted for his own seat by YouTube Gunfluencer nut/greasy beardo Brandon “The AK Guy” Herrera, who’s running on a platform of no red flag laws for gun owners ever.

And then whichever deplorable emerges victorious will face in November Democratic challenger Katy Padilla Stout, a lawyer and former elementary school teacher who serves on the local county Child Welfare board. She seems nice! And while a Democratic win in Texas is rare as a jackalope these days, it’s surely blistering the GOP’s saddles that Democratic turnout was higher!

As long as Gonzalez was winning, Mike Johnson and Republicans were fine with letting his married-Republican-man values continue to represent the party, including allegations that the father of six had carried on (and lied about) a sexual affair with a married decade-younger staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, who later died after setting herself on fire. And the city of Uvalde appealed to Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton to keep police reports and audio calls about her death sealed, adding to suspicions of a coverup.

And after the primary Tuesday night, it seems enough voters were horrified by him that Gonzalez has become a liability, and the House Ethics Committee shall now take the opportunity to virtue signal with an ethics investigation into any verboten travels of his wangdonger.

But the fuller picture is so much grosser than that. Texts released to the media from a whistleblower in Gonzalez’s office and Santos-Aviles’s widower the week before the primary appeared to confirm the affair, and also showed Rep. Gonzalez was a slobbering, disgusting creep who was relentlessly sexually harassing his poor employee, pestering her after midnight for a “sexy pic,” rambling his sexual fantasies and ignoring her many protests.

​​”you don’t really want a hot picture of me.” “Yes I do. Hurry.” “No, I just don’t like taking pictures of myself.” “I’m just such a visual person.”

Then Gonzalez went on to rhapsodize about what sexual positions he wanted to subject her to, repeatedly ignoring her very clear rejections of “never,” and “This is going too far boss.” “This is too far Tony.”

But eventually, probably because she had a husband and 8-year-old to support, Gonzalez succeeded in wearing Santos-Aviles down, and she agreed to meet up with him. And then she started getting thousands more in raises and bonuses at work, far surpassing the pay rate of comparable employees. Until her husband found out about the affair and Santos-Aviles shut it down, then the raises abruptly stopped.

This fucking asshole, who lied about the affair and the raises until it was no longer deniable that reporters had stone-cold busted him, now admits to the affair but says God’s cool with it:

“I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions,” Gonzales said on “The Joe Pags Show,” a conservative radio program. “Since then, I have reconciled with my wife, Angel, I’ve asked God to forgive me — which he has — and my faith is as strong as ever.”

That’s funny because God also rang ME up this morning and said he never said that and you’re in big trouble for lying some more, Tony Baloney.

No one is ever to blame for anyone else’s suicide, of course. And before she died, Santos-Aviles told police officers that she did it because she discovered her husband was “having an affair with her best friend.”

But being preyed on every day and night by that rutting hog sure as shit didn’t help anything in her life. And it is also true that abusive, manipulative assholes often select for more vulnerable people to begin with, like those with mental health issues or low self-esteem, or simply aren’t in a position to quit their job, who they can “rescue.” Which is why fucking subordinates is against the ethics rules in most workplaces, including the House.

And this also happens on a professional level in the Trump administration and other criminal enterprises, as we have seen!

Well, mark May 26 on the calendar, because it’s going to be a real showdown of shitheels in Texas, also a runoff for Senate between Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Simply the worst people, and Texas ain’t you tired of this? All day and night drama with the nasty, handsy perverts, the gun freaks, the lying, all that the sacrilege by any religious or ethical code you can think of. Except one! Can we just have The Healthcare and The Groceries already? If a Democrat is ever going to win south Texas again, they’ve got their best shot in decades come November!

