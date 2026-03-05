Wonkette

ReSister For Life Callyson
“Since then, I have reconciled with my wife, Angel, I’ve asked God to forgive me — which he has"

"Oh, for fuck's sake, I am so sick of you MAGA wingnuts using Me as a get out of jail free card!"

- God

OT: From the UK's "Popbitch"

>> American Psycho <<

Dark humour in dark times

There’s a joke going round business and diplomatic circles in the Gulf at the moment.

Q: What’s the difference between Trump and Netanyahu?

A: One is the President of the USA. The other is married to Melania.

