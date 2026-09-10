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Georgiaburning's avatar
Georgiaburning
6h

We’re in a war? When was that declared by Congress?

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
6h

Any surprise that Republicans feel American deaths are sacrifice they're willing to make ? . . .

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