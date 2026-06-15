Wonkette

Wonkette

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Free beach's avatar
Free beach
3hEdited

I don’t know who this clown is and I’m positive I’m better for it.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
3h

"On Friday, he released a video saying he’s not leaving Los Angeles even though he specifically promised us he would if he lost"

"FUCK!"

- City of Los Angeles

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