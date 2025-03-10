It’s all part of the plan! That’s what Republicans came to the Sunday shows to say this wek.

Medicare Fraudster Senator Returns

A great example of Republicans polishing Trump’s bullshit is Florida Senator Rick Scott, Medicare Fraudster, on CNN’s “State of The Union.”

Elon Musk’s DOGE has been wrecking through federal agencies like a toddler with a chainsaw. Jake Tapper asked Scott about this, pointing out DOGE’s firing and then immediately rehiring of critical jobs like air traffic controllers, nuclear weapons experts, and veteran crisis line operators.

Scott’s answer was not very reassuring.

SCOTT: I'm a business guy, Jake. You do your best you can every day. What they're trying to do is rein in government, right, every day. Are they going to be perfect? No. No one's perfect. Are they — when they make a mistake, are they going to fix it? Yes. […] So I'm very comfortable that Donald Trump, Elon Musk, our agency heads, they're going to do the best they can.

To hear Rick Scott use the Silicon valley mantra “move fast and break things” as a government strategy is frightening. It is a soulless view of the impact these decisions make and minimizes the importance of essential services. Those civil servants fired are tax-paying Americans with families. Those services like the FAA or the FDA or CDC have worked through decades of research and sweat equity to create the regulations and procedures that keep us safe today. Breaking this causes long-lasting and, perhaps, irreparable harm to all Americans. Even Mark Zuckerberg, who coined the mantra, has had to grow up from this strategy.

Scott tried to preemptively make excuses about the Trump economic impacts by trying to rewrite history.

TAPPER: Quickly, if you could, sir, President Trump has acknowledged that there's going to be a little disturbance due to his economic policies.

How bad is this disturbance going to be and how long is it going to last?



SCOTT: Well, first off, Donald Trump walked in with a crappy economy. The number of full-time jobs has been dropping almost the entire Biden administration.

GDP grew steadily, and unemployment was at 4.1 percent during the Biden administration. Donald Trump inherited a generally fantastic, though not perfect, economy.

Scott tried to lie again when pressed before the interview ended, but Tapper corrected him.

TAPPER: Your constituents that are working -- that are living paycheck to paycheck, how long is this disturbance going to last?



SCOTT: Well, the disturbance is the 20 percent inflation under Biden, the fact there's no full-time jobs. […]



TAPPER: OK. I mean, inflation was high, but it was not 20 percent.

War! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing…

When not busy firing civil servants like they’re NRPI (No Real Person Involved) like the aloof billionaires in HBO’s “Succession,” the Trump administration is playing with a trade war.

Or is it a drug war?

We’re not sure, and White House National Economic Council (NEC) Director Kevin Hassett was not any clearer this week as he zigzagged between the two on ABC’s “This Week.”

HASSETT: What happened was that we launched a drug war, not a trade war, and it was part of a negotiation to get Canada and Mexico to stop shipping fentanyl across our borders. […] So, between now and then, we've got the drug war which we're hopefully going to solve by the end of the month. […] And now on the reciprocal [tariffs] thing, […] every country on Earth charges a much higher tariff than we do. […]Let's just be fair. Whatever you do to us, we'll do to you.

Host Jonathan Karl was just as confused as we were and pointed out how this new “drug war” excuse for Trump’s tariffs game makes no sense.

KARL: I am confused now about what you're saying about this being a drug war not a trade war. […] [Y]ou said Canada's shipping fentanyl into the United States. […] I don't think that's happening. […] One percent of fentanyl is being smuggled across the border, one percent. I mean, Canada is not a major source at all of fentanyl in the United States, are they?

When confronted, Hassett doubled down while trying to portray Canada as the next candidate for John Carpenter’s Escape From … movie franchise (after New York and L.A., respectively).

HASSETT: Well, there -- well, yes they are a major source. […] Canada's got a big drug problem, even in their own cities. Go walk around, you know, Toronto and -- and see what it's like and -- and you'll see that it is a big problem.

I don’t think Escape From Toronto is gonna work as a concept for anyone (except maybe Drake) because the US shifting blame to Canada is like an addict trying to use “whatabout” during their intervention.

On NBC’s “Meet The Press”, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick tried the same bullshit about drugs from Canada.

LUTNICK: If fentanyl ends, I think these will come off, but if fentanyl does not end, or he's uncertain about it, they will stay this way until he is comfortable. This is black and white.

OK.

Following Hassett on ABC’s “This Week,” California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff summarized the Trump administration’s lies.

SCHIFF: I was just listening to your guest precede me trying to explain that these tariffs, these on-again, off-again tariffs, are not about trade. It's a drug war, and then -- but next month it's a trade war, but now it's a drug war. It was incomprehensible, and he was also trying to say that numbers, the job numbers that came in less than expected are somehow good news. They're destroying the economy, and they're making it harder and harder for Americans to afford things.

Have a week.

Want To Donate Just Once?

Follow Michael Mora on Bluesky and Threads. (If you are still on Twitter, I’m also HERE)

Share