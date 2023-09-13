Nominal House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stood in front of Nancy Pelosi’s old office on Tuesday and “formally” announced an impeachment inquiry into President Hunter Biden’s penis. Reinforcing how seriously we should all take this political hit job, McCarthy said he’s putting Reps. James Comer, Jim Jordan, and Jason Smith in charge. Zeppo was apparently unavailable.

McCarthy claims that during the August recess, Republicans weren’t just picking their noses but actually uncovered “serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct. Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

Republicans are obsessed with pushing the narrative that dull old Joe Biden, who’s bored us all for decades, is actually more corrupt than perfect angel Donald Trump. Biden’s the one who deserves all the indictments!

“This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather the full facts and answers for the American public,” McCarthy said. “That’s exactly what we want to know — the answers. I believe the president would want to answer these questions and allegations as well.”

See, he’s doing this for the American people and Joe Biden! I’m so cynical, I assumed this was a craven effort to appease Donald Trump, who’s been using up all his one phone calls for regular gab sessions with Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik. Yes, Republicans are plotting Biden’s impeachment with the active participation of his political opponent. Now, there’s some “election interference” for you. These fools are just masters of projection.

McCarthy likes to throw around the word “formally” a lot but that still doesn’t make this a “formal” impeachment inquiry because he doesn’t have the votes. In January 2020, during Trump’s first annual impeachment, the Department of Justice issued a binding legal opinion that impeachment inquiries are invalid without an official vote of the House.

Eighteen Republicans represent districts Biden won in 2020 and they’d prefer some actual “evidence” before proceeding. But the BS impeachment “inquiry” is how you “find” the “evidence” or at least just keep a scandal in the news, thanks to an obliging media that won’t ask basic followup questions like “Where’s any evidence of actual wrongdoing?”

Rep. Nancy Mace — the partisan hack who the media insists on calling a “moderate” — admitted on live TV that this is all a big fishing expedition. CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asked her, “There’s been no new evidence that’s been uncovered or brought forward. So, what is the basis now for having this impeachment inquiry?”

Mace claimed Republicans need to issue more pointless subpoenas, but Collins reminded her that their committees already have subpoena power.

“Isn’t it supposed to be the evidence that leads you to pursue an impeachment inquiry?” Collins asked.

Mace responded huffily, “Well, that’s what’s the inquiry is for.”

No, it’s not!

When discussing his sham impeachment inquiry, McCarthy said, “I do not make this decision lightly.” I don’t doubt his word, just the existence of his spine. He probably struggled mightily with placating the IMPEACH NOW! GRR! wing, led by noted secessionist Marjorie Taylor Greene, while not alienating the few Republicans who are interested in governing.

House Freedom Caucus member Ken Buck, who’s not even a faux-moderate like Mace, told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, “The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden — if there’s evidence linking President Biden to a high crime or misdemeanor. That doesn’t exist right now.”

He added that a proper impeachment is “based on the facts. You go where the facts take you.”

While Nancy Mace is rooting around in the White House garbage for “evidence,” here are some actual facts: McCarthy can afford to lose just four votes for an actual impeachment. If Buck remains a no, he’s down to three, and Reps. Dave Joyce, Don Bacon, and Dusty Johnson aren’t yet fully convinced, either.

Even if McCarthy secures a party-line impeachment vote, it is dead on arrival in a Democratic-controlled Senate. This is why Mace is already managing expectations for an effort she knows will end in failure. Sunday, she lamented, “Impeachment will never get 60 votes in a Democratic Senate regardless of how much evidence we present.”

It’s 67 votes, congresswoman. Please watch some old “Schoolhouse Rock” episodes. This is a slick spin: “Republicans had so much evidence supporting Biden’s impeachment but Democrats are too blindly partisan to accept it.” That’s classic projection, considering Mace refused to hold Trump accountable for inciting an attack on Congress.

Mace added, “We need to release all our evidence to the American people so they can decide if this guy — who sold out his country for millions of dollars — should be president.”

Republicans want to bury Biden in innuendo and scandal all through 2024 so they can help re-elect their coup-plotting, serially indicted MAGA king. And the media’s gonna help, aren’t they?

