Here is your next update in the saga of Ken Buck, House Freedom Caucus Republican who hates Marjorie Taylor Greene’s guts so much he cannot stop going on TV right now and calling her a fucking clown ass idiot. Because it’s funny to watch these people fight.

The other day he was saying hey, it’s too bad that maybe they don’t teach “Constitution” in the CrossFit class where Greene has spent so much of her time. But he guesses that’s where she gets her ideas about how Congress can just overturn elections if they don’t like the result, and so forth.

Now Ken Buck has some mean words to say about MTG and her crusade to impeach Joe Biden based on zero (0) evidence that is verifiable by regular humans.

Buck went on Jen Psaki’s new MSNBC show — because he is a RIIIIIINO LIB obviously — and he said the idea of impeaching Joe Biden is “absurd.”

In a video posted online last month, Greene said she won’t support any measure to fund the government before a Sept. 30 deadline until the House votes to formally begin an impeachment inquiry into the president. Greene, however, shifted her tone in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, last weekend: “Our country deserves for Congress to vote for an impeachment inquiry for very important reasons, not a rush impeachment vote.” Asked by Psaki to respond to Greene's shift in the timetable on a vote to begin a Biden impeachment inquiry, Buck noted that the far-right lawmaker first filed impeachment articles on Biden just after he was sworn into office, adding that "the idea that that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd."

Aw dang. He’s calling her an idiot again. He’s simply got no clue why this Dr. Pimple Popper extraction from north Georgia (Wonkette’s beautiful description) thinks she’s qualified to come in here and discuss who needs an impeachment and why, but there you have it.

“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden — if there’s evidence linking President Biden to a high crime or misdemeanor. That doesn’t exist right now,” he said. “And it is really something that we can say, well, in February, we’re going to do this. It’s based on the facts. You go where the facts take you.”

Whaaaaaaat? But Republicans want an impeachment so bad! Two-faced hack Rep. Nancy Mace went on TV just yesterday and told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that you do impeachment inquiries as fishing expeditions to find out if there’s any evidence for impeaching! If Nancy Mace and the rest of her colleagues are willing to auction off their souls this easily, why isn’t Ken Buck? No fair!

If Republicans can’t spend the fall doing LMAO impeachments of Joe Biden, what do you expect them to do between now and Christmas? There’s only so much territory inside Donald Trump’s ass to explore, and impeaching Joe Biden is their plan for exploring it!

Buck’s interview just stayed mean like that. He said all the rinky-dink banjo-strumming congressional Republican investigations of Hunter Biden had not uncovered a “strong connection at this point” to Joe Biden, who is the president. As House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin’s hilariously scathing new letter points out, that is irrefutably true.

In response to all this, there are rumblings that seem to be coming mostly from MTG’s bowels about mounting primary challenges against Ken Buck. But it sounds like some other extremist Republican reps are also having the same rumblings, perhaps.

Maybe they should all go sit on the potty and read their pocket Constitutions, just in case.

In other news, which is also related news, Marjorie Taylor Greene spent her 9/11 making tweets threatening secession:

Aside from how it’s just charming to commemorate those attacks by calling for treason, we always think it’s funny when stupids like Greene specifically say things like this.

Does she really think her home state of Georgia, which keeps voting blue, would be going along with the traitors this time? And what would happen to members of Congress from north Georgia who aid and abet the treason?

Hmmmm.

Maybe Ken Buck can tell us next time he decides to be mean to Greene.

