On Saturday night, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran reportedly went looking for his ex-wife at the Star Dance Studio dance hall in Monterey Park, California, and opened fire on people who were celebrating Lunar New Year there. He then walked down to another ballroom studio in nearby Alhambra, where 26-year-old Brandon Tsay managed to wrest his gun away from him. He drove off in a white van and when officers pulled him over, he used his gun to kill himself.

We don't know yet if he found his ex-wife, although we do know he killed 10 people and injured 10 more. Police have yet to determine a motive in the killing, but smart money says it probably had at least something to do with being mad at his wife.

“This hate is because of wife and husband,” Chester Chong, the chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles, told the press.

We do know that he was once a regular at the ballroom dance studio and that he met his ex-wife there. We know that she says he was not violent but "quick to anger" and would blow up at her if she missed a step while dancing with him. We do not know if he had been there in recent years.

We know that he had a "Cobray M11 9mm semi-automatic weapon, which is designed to take 30-round magazines that allow for rapid fire without having to frequently change magazines." Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna believes that weapon isn't legal in the state of California. Somehow he got one anyway, probably because there are so many states where they are legal.

We know that two-thirds of mass shootings are linked to domestic violence, as police believe this one was. We know that many of our most notorious mass shootings have been committed by men who were mad at women for one reason or another. The rate of mass shootings in the country has increased exponentially since 2014, which would be around the same time the current extreme backlash against feminism began.

This was not the only mass shooting to draw headlines this weekend. On Sunday, there were two mass shootings in Louisiana. The first was in Shreveport, at a home where eight people, including three children — ages three, three, and five — were shot. The second was at a nightclub in Baton Rouge, where 12 people were wounded. Police in both cities say they were targeted attacks, but we do not yet know why.

Louisiana had the highest violent crime rate of any state in the nation in 2021, significantly higher than New York, California and Illinois. That doesn't count, however, as they also have the highest pretrial incarceration rate in the nation at three times the national average and the highest incarceration rate not just of all the states in the US but of any democracy in the entire world,which makes everyone there extremely safe. As we all know, "tough on crime" policies keep the good people safe and deter the bad people from doing crimes.

With these three incidents, the US is up to 33 mass shootings so far this year, which we are currently only 23 days into. Clearly everything is fine and working as intended.

