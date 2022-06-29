The New Yorker' s John Cassidy noted asure sign that the Trumposphere was nervous about yesterday's House January 6 Select Committee hearing: Much of Tuesday morning, leading up to Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony, Trumpers managed to get "Hunter Biden" trending on social media. The bots were very worried.

And Oh, Golly was there a lot of upset over the testimony from Hutchinson, who had worked in the White House as a top aide to Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff. That's probably not too surprising, considering all she had to say!

HE TRIED TO DRIVE THE LIMO FROM THE BACK SEAT

Hutchinson revealed, among many other things, that Trump knew there were a lot of armed people in the crowd that day, and wanted the metal detectors removed for his speech, because nobody was there to hurt him . Following the speech telling the faithful to go to the Capitol, Trump insisted he wanted to go too, because "I'm the fucking president, take me up to the Capitol now!' He allegedly lunged at the steering wheel of the armored SUV and tried to attack Bobby Engel, the head of Trump's Secret Service detail. Previously, after Bill Barr's AP interview saying there was no election fraud, Trump threw his food at the wall, breaking the plate and spattering ketchup all over.

So yeah, Trump mad. He performed his usual denial ritual, saying he barely recognized Hutchinson, but he'd heard "very negative things about her (a total phony and 'leaker')" and suggested she was just trying to sabotage him because she hadn't gotten a job at Mar-a-Lago. Because man, nobody does spiteful like low-level staffers.

As for Hutchinson's story — via Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato — of Trump lunging for the wheel of the Secret Service SUV, Trump insisted only a deranged person would do such a thing, and that's not him!

Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is “sick” and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself – Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing. Her story of me throwing food is also false…and why would SHE have to clean it up, I hardly knew who she was?

As everyone know, only people known by food throwers ever clean it up (and she said she was helping out a White House valet, not that it was her job).

And so on. Trump also insisted that, despite multiple witnesses reportedly saying he did,

I NEVER SAID, “MIKE PENCE DESERVES IT (to be hung). Another made up statement by a third rate social climber!

Next he'll be saying he never said wanting to hang Pence was a "common sense" reaction by the mob.

For all of Trump's bloviating, other folks who once lived on Planet Trump said they found Hutchinson credible. Mick Mulvaney, one of the many Spinal Tap drummers who preceded Meadows as chief of staff, tweeted,

My guess is that before this is over, we will be hearing testimony from Ornato, Engle, and Meadows.



This is explosive stuff. If Cassidy is making this up, they will need to say that. If she isn't they will have to corroborate.



I know her. I don't think she is lying.

He followed that up with a brief recap of the hearing :

A stunning 2 hours:



1)Trump knew the protesters had guns

2)He assaulted his own security team

3)There may be a line from ProudBoys to the WH

4)Top aides asked for pardons

5)The commission thinks they have evidence of witness tampering.



That is a very, very bad day for Trump.

Mulvaney also said he thought the potential witness tampering could be the worst of it:

Cheney's closing is stunning: they think they have evidence of witness tampering and obstruction of justice.



There is an old maxim: it's never the crime, it's always the coverup.



Things went very badly for the former President today. My guess is that it will get worse from here

Point taken dude, but in this case, the crime itself is actually far worse. "Attempted coup directed by a sitting president" definitely beats "leaned on witnesses like a Mafia don" and probably beats four of a kind, too.

Also too, former Trump deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews — I don't remember her, so she can't clean up my spilled coffee — twote thusly:

“For those complaining of “hearsay,” I imagine the Jan. 6 committee would welcome any of those involved to deny these allegations under oath.” — Sarah Matthews (@Sarah Matthews) 1656439518

Anyone downplaying Cassidy Hutchinson’s role or her access in the West Wing either doesn’t understand how the Trump WH worked or is attempting to discredit her because they’re scared of how damning this testimony is.



For those complaining of “hearsay,” I imagine the Jan. 6 committee would welcome any of those involved to deny these allegations under oath.

Funny thing: That's exactly what Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee went with, claiming on Twitter that "It’s literally all hearsay evidence. What a joke."

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-New York) generously reminded ranking Judiciary member Jim Jordanthat the "Select Committee is still seeking testimony from @Jim_Jordan if the Ranking Member cares to contradict any of the testimony he heard today." That was very thoughtful of him.

For the sake of Due Diligence, we should note that NBC News reporter Peter Alexander tweeted that

A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.

If that's the case, well then get 'em both under oath quickly and let's see what they say.

Twitter Forensic Detectives also had a field day insisting it would be UNPOSSIBLE for Trump to have lunged for the wheel of the enormous presidential limo, since here is a diagram of that limo plainly showing the passenger compartment is separated from the driver's seat. The one small problem with this triumphal analysis is that Trump was in fact riding in an armored SUV, not the multi-ton limo. But hey, maybe the Select Committee faked this video of Trump leaving the Ellipse while waving his tiny hand at the crowd?

“Today's testimony makes clear that Trump wanted to go to the Capitol with the armed mob, despite warnings not to do so from his advisors. When the Secret Service ruled out the possibility, the former President erupted in anger in the Suburban he was riding in.” — January 6th Committee (@January 6th Committee) 1656445004

Yr Editrix, when asked to approve rental of an armored Suburban on the Wonkette credit card, replied "fair enough Dok," so we'll get right to our own forensic testing of the theory. That's why you folks donate, isn't it?

Probably the most articulate response to Hutchinson came from Fox News host and Trump adviser Sean Hannity, who pointed out LOOK! SCARY CARAVANS! CARAVANS! Also, drugs pouring in from Mexico!



“BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS: @SaraCarterDC will join "Hannity" TONIGHT with an EXCLUSIVE report on the horrors of human trafficking at the border. PLUS, @RepChipRoy will discuss drugs pouring in from Mexico. Don't forget to tune in at 9 PM ET or set your DVR! https://t.co/6LO2dlEuQC” — Sean Hannity (@Sean Hannity) 1656462003

Also too, while Trump may well have tried to get to the Capitol so he could march into the House chamber and declare himself dictator for life, have you noticed that gasoline is really expensive?

In conclusion, we'll defer to Monica Lewinsky, who showed off her meme game, which is strong indeed.

“(i think i did this correctly)” — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@Monica Lewinsky (she/her)) 1656448498

