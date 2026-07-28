Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
24m

Try that shit in France, get a fine: https://archive.is/z0Bhu

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
1h

I have never understood ads for pharmaceuticals. I am now on a couple of Rxs I may have for the rest of my life, but I did not request them, I took the advice of my doctor and she recommended them.

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