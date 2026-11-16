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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
31m

“Vaccine injury" might be the stupidest fucking term I've heard in my life, which is remarkable given the events that have taken place over the past decade.

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Tish Grier's avatar
Tish Grier
33m

The Marvelous Mr. Measles has achieved his goal of eugenics by disease. Lovely.

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