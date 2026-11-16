Some very big congratulations are due to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who, in a mere two years, has a achieved his apparent goal of eliminating the United States’s previously “eliminated” measles status, which is pretty damned impressive, given that we’ve had it for 26 whole years. Like, our measles elimination status could have rented a car, and now? Well, now it’s dead, and dead people/illnesses cannot rent cars. Or do much of anything. Also, people who go blind because of measles cannot drive at all.

Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that the The Pan American Health Organization had officially revoked the United States’s elimination status, a move predicted by many epidemiologists, doctors and people with common sense as the number of infections and deaths have risen over the past two years.

There have been around 5,412 confirmed measles cases in the US this year, the highest of any year since 1991. Pretty impressive, given that there were a mere 59 cases in 2023. In fact, epidemiologists believe there are lots more that went unreported this year, which wouldn’t be too surprising given the number of anti-vaxxers who would probably burn doctors as witches if given the chance.

Via Wall Street Journal:

Vaccine uptake has fallen across the U.S. in recent years, creating pockets of the country vulnerable to the highly contagious disease. At least 95% of the population needs to be vaccinated to prevent the disease from spreading—that helps protect babies and people with conditions who can’t get immunized. MMR vaccination rates for kindergartners dropped to 92.4% in the school year that ended in June, from 95.2% six years prior, according to the CDC. Rates are far lower in some communities where recent measles outbreaks have hit hardest.

Being a humble and gracious kind of guy, Bobby has tried to give credit to the fact that fewer kids got vaccinated during the pandemic, because of how we were all so judgy about vaccines that it put people off of them. But even before he was in charge of the health of the nation he was deeply devoted to discouraging parents from getting their kids vaccinated, based on his insane belief that vaccines cause autism.

The measles is, as far as many on the political Right are concerned, the best type of disease one could possibly contract, and all the evidence they need for this is a single episode of The Brady Bunch they saw, or perhaps just heard about, one time.

And as we all know, the Bradys never lied. About anything.

Sure. We’ve had like 10 measles-related deaths this year, but just think of all of the children that RFK Jr. has heroically saved from autism! Or, you know, totally would have, if there were any statistical difference between autism rates in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, which there is not. Indeed, autism rates have continued to climb, even as the nation’s morons continue to refuse to vaccinate their children.

It’s almost as if vaccines do not, in fact, cause autism. Some of us might even suspect that a lot of people are entirely aware of this but are not vaccinating their kids anyway, in order to demonstrate their undying — well, dying, if you’re one of those kids, but just in a literal sense — loyalty to Donald Trump and the GOP.

As part of these heroic efforts to undermine public confidence in the safety of vaccines, the Trump administration has also recently announced a plan to reimburse doctors for the treatment of “vaccine injuries,” which, if you go by the fully user-reported VAERS system, can include anything from autism to car accidents to turning into the Incredible Hulk.

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In tandem with this incredible success, Kennedy has reportedly received “lavish gifts” from his donor and friend, Gavin de Becker. Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-Maryland) sent him a letter last week to congratulate Kennedy on his alleged bounty/announce an investigation into it.

“We write to seek clarification regarding your compliance with federal ethics rules. Your spokesperson claims that you ‘compl[y] with all applicable federal ethics laws, regulations and financial disclosure requirements,’ but such a blanket assertion seems impossible to square with the facts,” they wrote in the letter to Kennedy. “We already know that you have a history of playing fast and loose with ethics rules. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that you’ve been improperly accepting lavish gifts, ducking and dodging federal ethics rules throughout your tenure as Secretary.”

The gifts allegedly included trips to Fiji and Greece, other flights totaling around $250,000, as well as the use of De Becker’s vacation property in DC.

Who knows what exciting things RFK Jr. will do next? Perhaps he’ll bring polio back to the States, or maybe even the plague? Maybe he’ll appoint a Barber-Surgeon General to disseminate leeches and strychnine and fund research into our wandering wombs.

Unfortunately, the possibilities are endless.

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