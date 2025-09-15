What’s new in the world of health, where brainworm mutant Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues steering the Department of Health and Human Services from the placid ocean of evidence-based science and medicine into the choppy, ship-wrecking shoals of quackery?

Oh, the usual. And by usual, we mean the weirdos now in charge of the nation’s public health continue grasping for something, anything that would validate their decades of fearmongering that vaccines will kill you or disable you or cause you to grow a second head out of your shoulder like some sort of HG Wells creature. Maybe this could have all been avoided if any of these losers had ever not been picked last for kickball, but they weren’t and now they are having their revenge on America.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that this week, during a presentation to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Trump administration health officials will link the COVID vaccine to the deaths of 25 children in recent years. (Eighteen hundred kids in the US died of COVID itself, before we stopped counting.) Which sounds suspect even before you realize the source of the information the officials are presenting:

The findings appear to be based on information submitted to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which contains unverified reports of side effects or bad experiences with vaccines submitted by anyone, including patients, doctors, pharmacists or even someone who sees a report on social media.

Ah ha ha, it is our old friend, the VAERS database. Wingnuts love to run to VAERS when they need to claim there is scientific evidence that vaccines will kill you or, at a minimum, turn you into a houseplant or Ethel Merman.

Let us say this again: VAERS, which is run by the CDC, is a tool for researchers to “collect data on vaccine after-effects” and decide if there are any patterns they need to investigate further. It is one of many tools a researcher might use to investigate the effects of vaccines on humans, and even the CDC doesn’t think you should make it your sole source of information. Or it didn’t, before RFK Jr. and his coterie of dipshits got their hands on the agency and turned it into a Facebook group for moms who do their own research.

As we mentioned above, VAERS is entirely self-reported. Users are on the honor system that they are telling the truth, which makes us want to ask whoever came up with it: Have you ever met any people? Even worse, have you ever met any acolytes of RFK Jr.?

We could go to VAERS right now and say that our last COVID shot made us completely impotent (IT DIDN’T, THANK YOU VERY MUCH), and there is no one to say otherwise. If we get an entire Facebook group of several hundred moms to file reports that their once-randy teens basically turned into eunuchs after receiving the COVID vaccine, who is there to tell researchers they are lying?

As if this wasn’t all bad enough, ACIP is the board that puts out vaccine guidance and recommendations. ACIP decides which vaccines insurance companies have to cover and whether they can be given by pharmacists in your local drugstore or not. In short, it’s a highly important board that knows its medicine and science, which is why RFK Jr. fired the actual medical professionals and scientists who were on it and replaced them with cranks.

So, if ever there was a group of people looking for any excuse no matter how flimsy to deny children life-saving vaccines, it’s this bunch.

Also, remember when Kennedy promised to find the cause of autism by September? Well, it’s September and hope springs eternal:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention intends to award the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute a contract for investigating the association between vaccines and autism prevalence.

This is a no-bid contract, which makes you wonder if the CDC already knows exactly what it wants the results of this study to be. According to the AP, it is not the first place you’d usually go for this sort of research.

What mostly pisses off other researchers, though, is that this link has been studied and studied and studied some more, and found to not exist:

“The question has been studied for 20 years, multiple times by researchers around the world using millions of people, and there has never been a credible association found between vaccines and autism,” [said Alycia Halladay, who is in charge of research activities and grants at the Autism Science Foundation.]

Yeah, but have any of those researchers considered that RFK Jr. has predetermined the results of the study anyway, which makes it the easiest money you’ll ever make since he’s going to go with “yes there is a link” even if your study decides the exact opposite? In other words, don’t knock yourselves out.

Share

[WaPo / Reuters / AP]

Keep Wonkette alive with your donations. For science.

Care to donate?