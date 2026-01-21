On Tuesday, USA Today published a new mini-documentary in its Extremely Normal series — which examines how groups and ideas previously considered “extreme” have found their way into the mainstream — about “crunchy MAHA moms” who love natural foods and hate vaccines. To absolutely no one’s surprise, these “crunchy MAHA moms” spent a lot of time talking about how they just wanted more research to “prove” vaccines are safe, only to admit at the end that even if they had all the proof in the world, they still wouldn’t get their kids vaccinated, because they “haven’t dealt with any of the diseases” their kids were not vaccinated against.

Probably because, you know, other people did get their kids vaccinated.

Well, a whole lot of people are now dealing with a pretty serious outbreak of one of those diseases in South Carolina right now. Six-hundred forty-six people, to be exact(ish), have been diagnosed with measles, with 88 new cases confirmed on Tuesday. And it’s not just children. Eighty-four students at Clemson and Anderson Universities are currently being quarantined with the vaccine-preventable virus — a pretty serious situation given that, the older you are, the more deadly the disease can be.

Tuesday also happened to be the one-year anniversary of the first reported case of measles last January. If it turns out these cases are linked, that would mean the US has had a straight year of continuous measles infections. What does that mean? Well, it means that, for the first time since the year 2000, measles will no longer be considered eradicated in the United States.

You did it, crunchy MAHA moms! Congratulations! Last year we had 2,242 cases, the highest number since 1992, and so far we’ve had 171 this year, and we’re only 20 days in. If we continue at this rate, we’ll see 3,120 cases this year. Clearly, this is a resounding victory for very stupid people across the land. You know, the kinds of people who say things like “Well, if the vaccine actually works, then it shouldn’t matter to you if I vaccinate my kids or not!” despite the fact that they have been told over and over again that herd immunity is necessary to protect those too young or immunocompromised to get the vaccine, as well as the three percent of people the vaccine doesn’t work as well for. And the fact that it is, again, very clear that their decision not to vaccinate their kids has led to the virus making a comeback.

We’re also likely to see some surges of other diseases as well, pretty soon. Cases of meningitis were already on the rise, due to post-COVID anti-vaccine hysteria. Thanks to RFK Jr.’s recent decision to take that vaccine off the recommended schedule, we can expect to see even more. But hey! The children were just being protected against way too many diseases. Isn’t it better that 10 to 15 percent of those infected with meningitis die and another 20 percent of the survivors lose limbs or have other lifelong complications like whatever it was that Zelda from Pet Sematary had? Isn’t that so much better than being protected against too many viruses? What? Do we just not want people to die of preventable diseases or something?

In the documentary I mentioned earlier, RFK Jr. falsely claimed that “we know” vaccines can cause chronic disease and that the manufacturers admit on their inserts that they cause things like ADHD and diabetes, for which there is absolutely no evidence whatsoever.

Well, we know that they can cause chronic disease because first of all, we have lots of data on that [we absolutely do not]. Many many studies [NOPE], but also the manufacturers are required to list the side effects on their inserts that are that FDA agrees are are probable vaccine injuries. And there’s over a thousand side effects. And they include many of the diseases like diabetes like neurological disease, ADD, ADHD, speech delay, language, ticks, Tourette’s syndrome and autoimmune diseases and fertility issues that are now chronic in our children. So we don’t know what if any contribution vaccines are making to the chronic disease epidemic. And that is something that we need to find out.

As someone with ADHD, allow me to be very clear when I say that A) it’s not a “chronic disease,” you absolute tool, and B) Even if that were the case, I would happily take being alive with a neurological difference than being dead without one. Sure, sometimes I forget what I was saying mid-sentence and other times I spend six hours researching the conspiracy theory that the Middle Ages never happened, but I definitely find it preferable to be alive to do that shit than the alternative.

Here is the list of adverse reactions that are actually listed by the manufacturer, none of which includes a single thing he mentioned.

The following adverse reactions have been identified during both the subcutaneous and intramuscular use of M-M-R® II or its components in clinical trials or reported during post-approval use: fever, rash, and injection-site reactions. The following adverse reactions have been identified during the subcutaneous use of M-M-R® II or its components in clinical trials or reported during post-approval use: headache, dizziness, febrile convulsions, anaphylaxis and anaphylactoid reactions, arthritis, thrombocytopenia, encephalitis and encephalopathy.

This is not to say that these potential side-effects can’t be serious, but they’re also very rare. Studies suggest that in 2024, only 77 percent of two-year-olds in the United States were up to date on their MMR vaccines, significantly below the 95 percent necessary to keep outbreaks from occurring. Even so, that’s still about 2.8 million babies, and there has not been a single death recorded in even one individual healthy enough to have received the vaccine. Last year, there were three measles deaths out of those 2,242 cases. Not a lot, but still a whole lot more than zero out of 2.8 million.

So far, there haven’t been any deaths in South Carolina, and we certainly hope that continues to be the case. But if it doesn’t, it sure will be too bad, because it didn’t have to be this way.

