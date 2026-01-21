Wonkette

ChrisJohnson
2h

I've been a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases and pediatric critical care/intensive care for over 45 years. I remember measles. It's horrible. 10% of kids or so go deaf from it, meningitis (inflammation of the brain) and bad pneumonia, not to mention the 1;700 risk of subacute sclerosis panencephalitis (SSPE), a dreaded and always fatal complication of measles. These people are idiots.

josephebacon
2h

Killer Kennedy decrees that All Americans need to get exposed to what he calls "Freedom Freckles"...memories of the measles outbreak in 1962 that left me bedridden for 4 weeks...and how it hit most of the kids in my 2nd grade class...when I was finally able to return to school I learned one of my classmates had gone blind from measles...and another one died from a cerebral hemorrhage caused by what Killer Kennedy calls "freedom freckles"...

We saw what Killer Kennedy did to Samoa when he went there to spread his lies...which let measles run unchecked killing people and disabling others. That was just a test run of what he has been given a blank check to do thanks to the Republican Party.

