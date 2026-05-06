Wonkette

Wonkette

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nodak. 5150 47's avatar
nodak. 5150 47
2h

I get to post this non comment because Zoloft did it's thing after I tried to kill myself 33 years ago.

Fortunately, I no longer need the drugs, but they fucking work, and they work well.

RFKook can fuck all the way off, and then fuck off some more.

Asshole.

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AJ Milne's avatar
AJ Milne
2h

This guy is giving heroin addicts and raccoon dick collectors a bad name.

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