Wonkette

Wonkette

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
1h

I thought I couldn’t hate anyone more than Trump…and Killer Kennedy has achieved that…

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John Thorstensen's avatar
John Thorstensen
1hEdited

Repeat comment from 3 days ago, posted because relevant, lightly edited.

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John Oliver had a wonderful takedown of RFK Jr on his show some months back.

There's one part of it I wonder about, though. Before getting into the awful stuff Kennedy has done, Oliver did an "he wasn't always all bad" thing -- he said how, early in his career, RFK Jr. had been an activist environmental lawyer, fighting for wetlands or whatever, and that had been a good thing -- but then RFK Jr went off the rails.

It seems likely to me that given what we know about him, ALL of that early stuff was cynical posturing -- at the time, being an environmentalist was a fast, easy way to virtue-signal and attract attention, not to mention ensure a steady supply of babes, washed-up whales, and roadkill bear cubs.

If this is the case, he's basically been a fraud for his whole adult life. It sure seems to be in character.

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