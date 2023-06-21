The rightwing censorship advocates at "Moms For Liberty" are taking a little trip down memory lane at the group's annual meeting, announcing yesterday on Twitter that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak at their "Joyful Warriors Summit" in Philadelphia, to be held the last weekend of June. While most of us only became aware of Moms for Censorship as it became a central astroturf player in rightwing efforts to ban books featuring anybody gay (including penguins) and anybody Black (including everybody Black), the group got its start in Florida during the pandemic, opposing mask mandates and spreading antivax bullshit. Kennedy's planned appearance at the Mad Moms confab is almost a sort of homecoming.

Kennedy is nominally running as a Democrat, albeit a crazy conspiracy-spouting one, and you'll no doubt be surprised not at all to learn that the other speakers at the convention will include Kennedy's fellow candidates Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, but not Tim Scott or Chris Christie, nor those other ones you've all forgotten already, and Crom knows so have we. Other prominent wingnuts include historical disinformation disseminator Dennis Prager and Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, plus other mixed nuts.

Here's a very patriotic Declaration of Independence-themed preview video, to prove that the Founders would approve of the Mad Moms. We should probably point out that none of the colonists' grievances against King George III had anything to do with The 1619 Project or Gender Queer being on school library shelves. After nearly a full minute of patriotic glurge (Philadelphia! Home of the Declaration and the Constitution! But not a word about throwing D batteries at Santa Claus), the video says remarkably little about the conference, except that attendees can be 100 percent sure that everyone else there will agree with them. As far as we can tell, the testimonials were recorded at the end of the 2022 summit, so that may explain a lot.

There's also this very inspirational "look back" at the 2022 summit, where everyone was very inspired and government is bad — indeed, the "enemy" — and if you can't trust Ben Carson and Ron DeSantis on the shortcomings of so-called "experts," well, you'd better attend the next meeting.

"Moms for Liberty" are famous for abusing teachers and other parents, up to and including death threats and whatever the actual unhinged fuck this is, and RFK Jr. making common cause with them is just the latest and grossest instance of him cozying up to actual fascists and the far Right; the previous most recent instant of such was when the antivax foundation that he founded and that now pays him half a million dollars a year started begging the Actual Nazis who run Gab to feature him and his work.

We'll just close with some excellent news for Yr Wonkette, which is that we will not be requesting travel costs, registration fees, or a per diem from Yr Editrix to attend this train wreck, no, not even if it were tax deductible, feh!

