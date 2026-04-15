Wonkette

Wonkette

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schmannity's avatar
schmannity
2h

How many sexual partners have you had in the last year, Mr. Kennedy"

Counting Hines, 57.

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14 replies
aktlib101's avatar
aktlib101
2h

"Fresh Off AI Jesus Scandal, Trump Posts Another Crazy Jesus Photo

"President Trump has no problem conflating himself with Jesus.

https://newrepublic.com/post/209077/trump-posts-another-ai-jesus-photo

Why not double down on the stupidity?

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