Oregon Trail game developers could have saved so much time if RFK Jr. had been giving health advice in 1971.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s meltdown on CNN with Dana Bash this weekend was so gigantic, the entire Sunday shows post is going to be about it.

Kennedy, haver of brainworm, was in a very pissy mood on Sunday.

The interview got off to a rough and dishonest start when Bash pointed out MAGA’s attempt to scapegoat Dr. Anthony Fauci for Donald Trump’s botched COVID response in his first term.

BASH: Does President Trump also deserve some of the blame?



KENNEDY: Well, President Trump, as you recall, wanted to end the lockdowns. […] The thing that did the most damage to our country was the lockdowns, lockdowns that shut down 3.5 million businesses in our country with no due process, no just compensation, all of our churches, closed our schools, and our children are still paying the price for that.

I know it’s hard for RFK Jr. to remember, perhaps due to the worm-tunnel-shaped holes in his temporal lobe, but the first global COVID lockdowns began in January 2020. The first lockdowns in the US started in mid-March, including the federal government’s “15 days to slow the spread” campaign, but lockdowns themselves happened on local and state levels. This is confirmed even by the MAHA-fucked timeline on the CDC’s own website. There was no moment when Tyrant Fauci was forcibly locking down the country and Donald Trump couldn’t stop him.

Bash pushed back on this bullshit:

Bash, rather than continue going back and forth with a guy whose voice sounds like it's permanently hoarse from yelling insane shit on the subway, moved on to what they intend to do when and if the next pandemic happens. (And with this crew, it’s likely.)

Kennedy’s answers didn’t inspire confidence.

Really reassuring that this is the guy in charge of public health policy for the United States.

Bash tried to move on to the 35-year high in measles outbreaks, after RFK Jr. flung a buncha antivax bullshit at every wall of the CNN studio, and asked if he as HHS secretary took any responsibility.

KENNEDY: Absolutely not. […] Mexico has 15 times the amount of measles per capita that we have. Canada has four times the amount of measles. England has two times the amount of measles. Did I cause those measles outbreaks? BASH: You're the most famous ...



KENNEDY: Did I cause 137,000 cases of measles in Europe?



BASH: You're the most famous vaccine skeptic on the planet.

To be fair to RFK Jr., are we really shocked he takes no responsibility for the harm his actions cause? Kennedy has certainly never taken responsibility for the real harm of his anti-vaccine work.

Kennedy even tried to use the word “experts” as a pejorative, like a common Tom Cruise doing a Scientology rant on The Today Show.

Hey, asshole, who are we supposed to trust then other than experts? Raw-milk-drinking, bear-carcas- hoarding, sewage-river-bathing sociopaths who work out in jeans? They are called “experts” for a reason, you frog-throated fuckbonnet.

The biggest moment, for us, was Kennedy, after years of lying about the safety of the MMR vaccine, being forced to admit the safety of the MMR vaccine, albeit 24 years too late.

BASH: So, if that's the case, then why are you telling people to get the measles vaccine?



KENNEDY: If people -- because that is one of the vaccines that has been studied.



BASH: OK.



KENNEDY: It's the only one that has been studied.



BASH: Do you want people to get the MMR vaccine?



KENNEDY: Yes, I said that already.



BASH: OK.



KENNEDY: So I know you're flustered now, and it is...



BASH: I don't -- I'm not flustered at all.

Kennedy, high on his own supply, tried to pull expertise rank on Dana Bash only to be quickly smacked down to reality.

Oh, to be born with the audacity of being the most embarrassing Kennedy, which is quite the bar, accusing someone else of being “flustered” twice while red-faced screaming about credentials you don’t have.

Never take any advice, especially health advice, from RFK Jr.

Have a week.

Share

Follow Michael Mora on Threads, occasionally on Bluesky (and if you are still on Twitter, I’m also HERE).

You can subscribe to Michael Mora’s Substack, The Diasporican Writer, for additional thoughts and topics!