Wonkette

Wonkette

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Hippo Heaven's avatar
Hippo Heaven
7h

"Frog-throated fuckbonnet" made my day.

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
7hEdited

Guy is fucking crazy.

If his last name was anything but Kennedy, he would have been institutionalized or died from an OD a long time ago.

Also, fuck Cheryl Hines.

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