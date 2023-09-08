Welcome to our evening news roundup! We begin with the age-old question: Why do all these neo-Nazis keep sucking RFK Jr.’s dick?

Update from our GET BENT GREG ABBOTT nice time yesterday, it is … less nice!

Whoa nelly, looks like the grand jury wanted to charge Michael Flynn and Lindsey Graham too. They should get down on their knees and kiss DA Fani Willis’s feet for having declined to indict them.

Again, THINGS THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN NICE TO KNOW BEFORE.

Don’t know about you, but I could use a drink.

Don’t forget to visit with Robyn over the weekend, and I’ll see you cats bright and early for Tabs, Monday a.m.!