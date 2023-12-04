Chris Cuomo, who some people have described as a journalist, announced to the world last week that he’s a heterosexual cis white male of considerable means. He delivered his less-than-humble brag during an appearance on the “PBD Podcast” when he told host Patrick Bet-David that he didn’t fear a second Donald Trump term.

“If it’s Biden-Trump? Look, for me, again: We survived a Trump administration. Would we survive another one? Yes. Yes,” he said, when a rational person would say HELL NO! “I don’t think there’s any greater risk to America with him than with Biden.”

There’s a lot of stupid to unpack here. It’s like going through Kyrsten Sinema’s luggage.

Maybe Cuomo, as an excessively privileged white male, survived the Trump administration, but that doesn’t mean “we” did. Marginalized groups and the nation as a whole are in much worse shape. Trump has also made it clear that he wouldn’t simply resume his previous reign of terror: He’d unleash a dystopian hell on everyone he feels defied and betrayed him. That would include journalists and even media-adjacent types like Cuomo, who boasted about his awful coverage of Trump during the 2016 election.

“I was one of the people to let him do the phone interview,” Cuomo said. “And we were smart enough at CNN to say, ‘Offer it to Hillary, offer it to Hillary.’ And her campaign would be like, ‘No, we’re not giving you an interview, like, every third day.’ It’s on them. He wanted the opportunity, we gave it to him.”

Hillary Clinton did give CNN interviews, but they were actually substantive and not at all like Trump’s drive-through phone interviews that were probably conducted on the toilet. Clinton wasn’t interested in repeated floggings over her email “crimes.”

Trump would dismantle democracy and actively target American citizens. Joe Biden is old. These are not equivalent risks. Don’t fret, though, Andrew Cuomo’s slightly less creepy brother has an answer “for people who are now going to attack me, and say, ‘What are you talking about? Trump is like this crazy man!’”

“Well look … Nobody was trying to kill us when Trump was president in a way that they’re not now. If anything, there’s more hostility. And you can have reasons for that, any way you want. I’m just saying, existentially, I’m not afraid of a Trump presidency.”

Cuomo was paid to report the news (poorly, but the checks still cleared), so he should understand that if there’s “more hostility” now it’s because Trump’s MAGA thugs refused to accept Biden as the rightful president and are not responsible governing partners when Democrats are in power. Whenever Republicans win elections, Democrats behave like rational people who care about the law. That might give the illusion of a more peaceful country if Republicans are running the show, but they are not responsible for this peace, quite the opposite.

Cuomo also promotes the right-wing propaganda that Trump somehow presented strength on the world stage, which kept dictators like Vladimir Putin and terrorist groups like Hamas in line. That’s utter nonsense, and if Trump returned to the Oval Office, he’d surrender Ukraine (as a start) to Putin and only contribute to more instability in the Middle East. Look, if rich dummies want to vote for Trump because they think it will help their bank accounts, they are not necessarily wrong, just short-sighted and selfish. However, foreign policy is Biden’s greatest strength! We’re not all living in a smoking crater right now because he’s president and Trump’s not.

“Existentially, I’m not afraid of another Biden presidency,” Cuomo went on, “because unlike many people in America, I believe that the country is much stronger than any individual leader.”

This is the myth of American Inevitability, that even if you make a walking Klan robe commander in chief, America will endure. That’s not true. God help me, but if Ronald Reagan said one true thing in his life it was this: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

“We survived the Russia thing. We survived January 6. We survived having Biden as a gaffe machine,” Cuomo said, once again equating Biden’s supposed “gaffes” with Trump’s deliberate expressions of fascism. “We survived Congress going after each other and doing nothing for the rest of us.”

The Democratic-controlled Congress passed a major COVID stimulus, the Inflation Reduction Act, and an expansive infrastructure package. It’s the Republican-controlled Congress that only cares about Hunter Biden’s package.

“We survive these things. Are we better for it? No. Should we be doing things differently? Yes. I think it happens, I don’t know when, I don’t know why. In terms of who I’m going to vote for, I would really have to see where we are at the moment in time.”

Yeah, he’s gonna vote for Trump or maybe write in his brother’s name — secure in the knowledge that whatever the final result, no matter how disastrous, it won’t dramatically impact his life. White man’s gonna be OK.

