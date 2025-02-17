Ashley St. Clair

On Friday, Ashley St. Clair, a right-wing influencer who once managed to get fired from her job as a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) brand ambassador for being too racist, announced she had given birth to Elon Musk’s thirteenth child.

“Five months ago,” she posted on social media, “I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

This was followed up, naturally, by contact information for her press agent, who also posted his own missive to the site a day later.

“Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” her representative Brian Glicklich said in a statement.

“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”

By Saturday, she sat down with the New York Post for an exclusive interview in “her glitzy Manhattan pad,” in which she she revealed that he had “slid into her DMs” years ago; detailed their “whirlwind romance” with Musk after she interviewed him for The Babylon Bee, the sad, unfunny wannabe right-wing version of The Onion; and that he had told her to never tell anyone he was the father of her love child.

“After the interview, I got a text from him saying, ‘Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?’” St. Clair continued. The alleged romance blossomed from there, she claimed, until she became pregnant. She claimed she was restricted from telling more than a close-knit circle of people that she was even carrying a child. “I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” claimed St. Clair, declining to provide a reason for the confidentiality or any material proof that Musk is the biological father.

Musk’s only acknowledgement of the situation so far is in response to a tweet from Milo Yiannopoulos accusing St. Clair of having plotted “for half a decade” to “ensnare” Musk.

His response? “Whoa.”

Given Musk’s famous obsession with procreating, to not be acknowledged even a little bit after giving birth to his child is a pretty stark insult, if what everybody is alleging is true here is in fact true.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded,” St. Clair wrote in a now-deleted response. “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

Probably not ever, would be my guess.

Speaking of insults, it should come as not much of a surprise that a very large portion of the online Right has been mercilessly dragging St. Clair for having had a child out of wedlock, for promoting “degeneracy,” being a grifter and a gold digger, as well as for being Jewish, because that is how they roll.

Bethany Mandel, who famously failed to actually define the term “woke” after having written an entire book about it, tweeted, “I strongly recommend having a baby daddy who lives in your house, so that you don’t have to tweet him.”

“The Ashley St. Claire [sic] pregnancy proves traditional conservative influencer women are all cap,” wrote Myron Gaines, the author of a book titled Why Women Deserve Less. “This is why women can't be leaders in the conservative space. Most are grifters looking for a quick buck off religious simps.” (We think “all cap” means basically full of shit.)

St. Clair herself, of course, has spent a lot of time proclaiming her great devotion to traditional marriage and family values.

I could note how literally no feminist cares if someone is a “stay-at-home” wife or mother, aside from simply hoping that anyone who does that has the means and ability to support themselves if something goes wrong in their marriage, but that is neither here nor there.

For an extra dose of hypocrisy, here is St. Clair, likely just after or right before her child with Musk was born, talking about women staying away from men who “have zero interest in becoming fathers.”

Though, to be fair, Musk clearly has an interest in fathering children, just apparently not in acknowledging the one he had with her.

Conservative women have long believed they have some kind of “get out of misogyny free” card, assuming that if they drag other women hard enough they will be given a pass on having to deal with it themselves (from men or from other women). St. Clair herself repeatedly tweeted about Kamala Harris supposedly sleeping her way to the top (which, truly, remains absolutely ridiculous).

Cute, no?

There is nothing wrong with being a single mother. There’s nothing wrong with being single. There is, however, something wrong with being the single mother of the child of a billionaire who refuses to publicly acknowledge either of you, while endlessly dragging other women for being single mothers or being single, period.

