Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

I know I go on a bit about roller skating but today I broke my own personal record for number of laps skated in a week.

Previous number was 26. With today's skating I did 47!

Before I started skating I had given up on doing anything too physical with my legs besides walking not too far (with a limp and stairs are my enemy.)

I can feel my legs getting stronger, it happens so slowly, I keep a little notebook to keep track of my laps.

It feels fucking amazing, I have been working on gaining strength and skills for a year, sometimes it feels like I am never going to improve and then I have a great week.

Because of issues with my knees (basically the left one doesn't work) the best way to describe how I skate is on one leg. Most people use both legs.

The right leg moves me forward, while I cruise on and steer with the left. It is a fucking dance. I make micro adjustments the whole time with my balance, push too hard with the right and the left can't handle it. This is why I have to really focus on what I am doing, if I can get a rhythm going it feels fantastic.

And the whole way around the rink my head is full of self talk, you can do this leg, c'mon one more lap. It is such a confidence booster.

Just wanted to share a nice thing.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Flashback to when Harry’s bag of toys were unpacked after our move from NYC to Cleveland.

Many cats agree, the banana toy is the top banana when it comes to catnip toys..

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-278444412?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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