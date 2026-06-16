Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
15mEdited

The power is back on!

Exactly 48 hours since the storm took it out.

Just waiting to get internet back.

I restarted the modem and router.

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7 replies
MRK's avatar
MRK
19m

"The right enjoys it when the left is upset."

That defines their entire pathetic mindset right there. They say things like without even realizing how pathetic they sound.

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