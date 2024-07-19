RNC Crowns Donald Trump King Of America
Dom saw some weird shit on the last day of the RNC.
That’s it. It’s over. Donald Trump is your new king. He did all the things, except for the bad ones. He didn’t do those, that was probably Joe Biden’s fault, or the mean Fake News media, some bird murdering windmills, or an international cabal of autonomous anti-fascists who think an American monarchy is stupid.
Trump’s speech, as you already know, went on more than 90 low-energy minutes. He did a tight (not tight) 20 on getting shot at and being resurrected as God’s vessel. He talked about Hannibal Lecter having a friend for dinner. He saw some people in the crowd and said “hey.” He bored his audience mercilessly. He called Star Wars (the missile system) “Starship Spaceship.” He talked about immigrants killing our beautiful white women. The Washington Post factchecked the fuck out of it with a whole lot of “This is obviously false.” Van Jones nattered on about how the Trump family’s “overcome so much” to have three generations on the stage, a huge achievement the likes of which no one else has mustered. Somebody should ask Donald Trump the names of his grandchildren. The New York Times helpfully pointed out it’s been a bad week for Joe Biden.
This wraps our convention coverage this week, unless Robyn decides to thrill and delight you with more after we drop her home back in Chicago. (She got a picture with QAnon JFK Jr. last night, and I, Rebecca, have never seen her so happy.)
We hope we’ve made it “fun” for you. We had a pretty good time ourselves, just being together, you dig?
We’ll have an early lid for you in an hour or two with a morning cocktail. Bar’s closed, or bar’s open. Either way.
Selected NYT columnist comments:
Carlson described Trump as the “funniest person I’ve ever met in my life,” after saying in a text message, in 2021, “I hate him passionately,” because comedy is tragedy plus time.
Once Trump really got going, his speech was rambling and narcissistic, filled with lies and nearly endless. It was a fusion of his stump speech and a text speech, making it incoherent and exceedingly boring. I experienced a feeling I was previously unfamiliar with: the desire to bring back Hulk Hogan.
I was nearly suffocated under all the lies and gaslighting during this convention, culminating Thursday in Trump’s attempt at a tear-jerker. They all tried to convince us he was a teddy bear and not a grizzly. They tried to make us empathize with a person who lacks that impulse, who trades in deceit, cruelty and vengeance. But Trump couldn’t resist returning to his familiar darkness, thus wiping out the entire effort to rehabilitate — and hide — the real him.
All political conventions are cringe-worthy idolatry fests. But even by those low standards, there was so much abject Trump flattery going on among his cultish speakers that if this had been Kim Jong-un’s convention, he’d have told his propagandists, “Hey, fellas, dial it back a little.”
Trump made many false claims about immigration throughout his remarks, but the most absurd was: “You know who’s taking the jobs, the jobs that are created? One hundred and seven percent of those jobs are taken by illegal aliens.”
The Trump campaign is going hard for the male vote. After hearing from Hogan, Kid Rock and White, I half expected a Call of Duty streamer to come out and bring down the house.
The fall-down funniest line of the night belonged to the Trump lawyer Alina Habba — resplendent in a white pantsuit — who said, “The only crime President Trump has committed is loving America.” She apparently hadn’t seen the Trump Village People “Y.M.C.A.” dance-video montage. Which made for at least two crimes.
I completely missed the convention last night, deliberately. I am too depressed to deal with it, and the thought of Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan and then Trump--ugh.
I go out recycling on Thursday nights (affectionately referred to as my "Bag Lady Run"), and I did not get home until after 10:00 Pacific Time. I have been doing this so long that I have become friendly with some of the homeowners. I dropped off some anti-Trump bumper stickers for two people who hate Trump, which they loved. I then ran into someone I like very much on another block and we ended up talking for a while.
I normally like to keep moving because I am disabled and have little energy. Spending an hour talking is fun, but is also the kiss of death for my stamina. I didn't mind this time because I wanted to stay away from the convention. I was surprised to learn that this guy is a Trump supporter and said he didn't mind all the awful things that Trump has done, because "the interest rates are killing my business" and Trump will lower the interest rates.
I suspect he's wrong. I'm no expert on the economy, but having observed multiple presidencies over many years, I would dispute how much actual power the president has over such things.