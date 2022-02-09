Yesterday, Mitch McConnell said some unequivocals about the RNC's little romantic Valentine's massage gift certificate love note to Donald Trump's Capitol terrorists. In case you've already forgotten, the RNC's resolution of censure against Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney referred to those vile January 6 terrorists as "ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse." McConnell correctly stated that January 6 was a "violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election."

REMEMBER BECAUSE IT WAS YESTERDAY: Mitch McConnell Not Real Impressed With RNC's Mash Note To Trump's Terrorists

Nobody should be dumb enough to think McConnell came out and made that statement for morally upright reasons, but it's significant that he said it.

Now the New York Times has done some deeper reporting into the state of play surrounding that McConnell statement, and it sounds like RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel should really stop trying to pretend the RNC resolution was anything but a full-throated embrace of the terrorists, considering some of the language that appeared in earlier drafts.

The resolution, of course, was the brainchild of Trump idiot David Bossie, and originally written by Bossie and Frank Eathorne, chair of the Wyoming Republican Party. In an earlier iteration, it said:

An early draft condemned the two representatives for participating in “a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in nonviolent and legal political discourse,” but “nonviolent and legal” was ultimately taken out and replaced with “legitimate,” according to a person familiar with the drafting who attributed the revision to a routine editing decision.

It started out worse. "Legitimate political discourse" was a clean version, the "Wet and Gushy" to the O.G. "Wet Ass Pussy."

But the Times reports nonetheless that this has divided the RNC. Some members aren't pleased by how it turned out, and are not buying Ronna McDaniel's spin that this was somehow only meant to defend peaceful insurrectionists. Others are defending folks who tried to overthrow the government but didn't physically storm the Capitol using flagpoles as cattle prods that day:

Several members of the committee assert that when the censure mentioned “ordinary citizens” and “legitimate political discourse,” it was referring to people like Kathy Berden, a Republican committee member from Michigan who put herself on a fake slate of electors for Mr. Trump. Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the state by more than 154,000 votes, or nearly 3 percentage points.



Republican National Committee members portray Ms. Berden as an innocent victim of an overzealous investigation, noting that she is elderly and a widow.

Oh go fuck yourself. If Old Widow Berden tried to overturn a peaceful and fair election, throw the book at her.

Coward House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been going about this differently from McConnell, sometimes literally running away from reporters who ask about it, and sometimes defending the resolution by just releasing some bullshit from his face and calling it a statement:

Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the minority leader, by contrast, defended the resolution on Tuesday, telling a CNN reporter that it was meant to condemn the House committee’s targeting of conservatives who were nowhere near Washington on Jan. 6 and had nothing to do with either the attack or the broader effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Right, you bet.

Also on Tuesday, House Conference Chair Elise "I Once Had Principles Sorta Kinda But Then I Didn't" Stefanik — who got that job when they pushed Liz Cheney out for calling a terrorist attack a terrorist attack and correctly stating that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump — went for the Kremlin-style whataboutism Republicans love so much these days. She was like DURRRRRRRR we condemn violence bUtT wE aSLo cOnDmEn bLaCk pOeple lOOtInG. (Paraphrase.) To which we reply, "Whatever, you debased hack."

The Washington Post has more on all the hog testicles that went into the making of this RNC resolution sausage, should you have the appetite. It's a whole lotta bullshit, and it's a crisis created by Republicans' own incompetence. According to one of its sources, Ronna McDaniel is "on the ropes and trying to do damage control," now that the RNC has officially and unequivocally given its endorsement to the January 6 terrorists. Thoughts and prayers for her, we are sure.

In our piece yesterday on McConnell's statement, we emphatically stated that no points should be awarded the Senate minority leader, as he was clearly only wading into the fracas for strategic purposes, and that he seemed mighty worried Republicans were shooting themselves in the foot. The Post confirms that:

A person who spoke to McConnell said he was frustrated that the party was focused on “the only liability we have” when he believes Republicans are otherwise well-positioned to win in the November midterms.

That's it.

Now, if you want to read more on the machinations and recriminations going on internally in the Republican Party, may we direct you to any other website besides this one.

[ New York Times / Washington Post ]

