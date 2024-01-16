Roger Stone, recent winner of the Human Face That Most Resembles a Cast-Iron Frying Pan award from Le Creuset for the 53rd consecutive year, is always so busy with a million schemes: lying to Congress, getting convicted of lying to Congress, having his sentence for lying to Congress commuted by a giant butterscotch this nation somehow once elected President, building an 80-foot-tall death-dealing mechanical spider … the list goes on.

And now we can add “plotting to kill two Democratic congressmen for the crime of being mean to Roger Stone” to the list.

Mediaite reported last Monday that it had obtained a recording of everyone’s favorite dollar-store Arliss Loveless trying to convince Sal Greco, an NYPD cop who works security for Stone on the side, to murder either Eric Swalwell or Jerry Nadler before the 2020 election:

“It’s time to do it,” Stone told Greco. “Let’s go find Swalwell. It’s time to do it. Then we’ll see how brave the rest of them are. It’s time to do it. It’s either Swalwell or Nadler has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let’s go find Swalwell and get this over with. I’m just not putting up with this shit anymore.”

The shit up with which Stone would not put was Nadler announcing a congressional investigation of Donald Trump’s commutation of Stone’s sentence just days before the Richard Nixon groupie was supposed to report to prison. Nadler had called the commutation “brazenly corrupt,” most likely because it was brazenly corrupt.

Roger Stone, deep in the recesses of the mound of wet newspaper and horse piss that he calls his brain, knows this. But it’s part of his shtick to say or do something insanely cruel or illegal, then metaphorically climb up on the nearest cross and nail himself to it when he gets busted.

Stone denied Mediaite’s report, sneering that the audio must have been generated by AI and suggesting that the outlet was lying about possessing the recordings at all. So on Friday, Mediate released clips of the audio:

Boy, that’s some good AI! Or much more likely — like 100 percent more likely — the audio is authentic. Roger’s welcome to keep tweeting that it’s fake, though. Maybe he can convince the mouth-breathers who don’t know he’s a lying sack of crap to send him some donations.

And just for kicks, Mediaite has another recording of Stone pushing Greco to “abduct” and “punish” Aaron Zelinsky, the federal prosecutor who led the case against him and resigned in protest of the commutation. Boy, there sure are a lot of people Roger Stone would like to have killed! They haven’t released that one yet, but we’re sure it’s also AI and rejected Dick Tracy villain Roger Stone will be exonerated in full.

Also as noted in Meidate’s video, Greco dismissed the recording as “old political fodder.” Which is not exactly a denial of its authenticity. Greco should be careful, he’s probably now on Stone’s kill list.

