Back around 2015, largely for want of a reasonable-sounding criticism of Hillary Clinton, Republicans decided that they were all of a sudden the anti-war party and Democrats were the warhawks. A very, very interesting position given that, you know, the last half century or so. To hear some tell it, Republicans had nothing to do with the Iraq War and the only one responsible for it was Hillary Clinton, because of her bad vote (I lived in New York and protested this at the time — I assure you there was not one Republican there).

They carried this into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as if their reasoning for opposing that wasn’t the fact that they really liked Putin and wanted nice things for him, like all that land he believes he should get to won. “But wait,” I said over and over again, “Once they find a war they like … they’ll go right back to their natural, jingoistic state. Because they’re only ‘anti-war’ when they can use it as a cudgel against their enemies.”

And here we are! Here we are, and Ron DeSantis is here to be really, really horrifying about it.

At an event Saturday in Muscadine, DeSantis got his warhawk on, and, as usual, made it weird.

“What are you supposed to do?” he asked. ‘I mean, I used to say even when they would just fire the normal rockets because they’ve been firing these rockets for years and years. And I thought to myself like if the Bahamas were firing rockets into Fort Lauderdale, like we would not accept that for like one minute. I mean, we would just level it. We would never be willing to live like that as Americans.”

The Bahamas right now:



Personally, I’d like to think that we’d find a way to deal with that issue other than leveling the Bahamas, which would result in the deaths of 407,906 people. I would hope that regardless of what side people are on, we can all agree that being that blasé about killing 407,906 people is just a tad on the sociopathic side. It is odd that the first thing he thought to himself “Hey, I’d just kill 400,000 people, no big!”

It is also only fair to point out that the US would not accept what Israel has done to Palestine, either (especially given that the death toll on the Palestinian side has been significantly higher over the years). Florida in particular, which has both Stand Your Ground Laws and Castle Doctrine laws that allow people to use lethal force on someone coming onto their property, might have a problem with that.

So like, if people from the Bahamas decided that they would like to annex Fort Lauderdale and just started moving into random people’s houses while they were out at the grocery store, I don’t think that would go over too well either. Especially if it had ramped up in recent years because Putin decided that it was the official policy of Russia that it is 100 percent fine for them to do that.

I do not think it is possible, truly, for Ron DeSantis to discuss a single subject without going right off the deep end, and the more I think about it, the more it is clear that this is just what he does in every possible situation. Everything is always taken to a point of sadistic absurdity. He can’t just hate gay people like a normal Republican, he has to insist that all the LGBTQ+ people are pedophiles and trying to force kindergarteners to be drag queens. He can’t even just censor books like a regular conservative, he has to go right to the point of throwing teachers in jail. He can’t just eat pudding with a spoon, he’s gotta dip the whole hand in.

Something is not right with this man.