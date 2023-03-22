Well! Donald Trump responded to Ron DeSantis failing to sufficiently kiss his ass and stick up for him — and being a total smirking shithead about it, moralistically emphasizing how he wouldn't have any idea what goes into secret porn peener payoffs to porn stars — by insinuating that Ron DeSantis might have groomed or abused an underage boy.

Indeed, Trump put out an attack on his low-rent Truth Social, saying DeSantis would be "unfairly attacked by a woman (or possibly a man!) with false accusations" at some point in the future, then deleted that attack and reposted it to include the detail that the false accusations would involve underage people. Because that's just the kind of guy Donald Trump is.

Ron DeSantis Troubled By TRUMP PEENER PORN STAR HUSH MONEY LOL Witch Hunt, So Very Troubled

And now DeSantis has responded in an interview, and hoo boy and LOL.

It was a Piers Morgan interview, so DeSantis obviously didn't have to study for it. He just had to priss and mug for the camera.

Like here, where DeSantis pretended he didn't even understand Trump's silly little "DeSanctimonious" nickname for him — how do you even spell such a big word! — but said he didn't care what Trump calls him, as long as he calls him "winner" too.

None — (@)

The full quote there:

“I don’t really know what it means, but I kinda like it, it’s long, it’s got a lot of vowels. We’ll go with that, that’s fine. I mean you can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner because that’s what we’ve been able to do in Florida, is put a lot of points on the board and really take this state to the next level.”

All these big vowels! says the man who went to Yale and Harvard Law before getting the rest of his education from the school of AW SHUCKS.

In Morgan's preview of the interview, he positively gushes over how DeSantis has "taken the gloves off and launched a blistering attack" on Trump. You know how Piers gets. What's funny is that DeSantis actually isn't being very tough at all, but we know it doesn't take a hard punch for Baby Trump to shit his entire pants.

More on that in a sec. First more interview quotes.

How does DeSantis really feel about Trump's attacks on him? "To me it's just background noise." We feel like he's trying to say he's a far more serious person with far thicker skin than Trump. As we discussed in our story about DeSantis the Pudding Fingerer, that's assuming facts not in evidence, but let's not let that get in the way of all this preening:

“It’s not important for me to be fighting with people on social media. It’s not accomplishing anything for the people I represent. So, we really just focus on knocking out victories, day after day, and if I got involved in all the undertow I would not be able to be an effective governor.”

And if DeSantis lowered himself down into the muck of fighting with commoners like Trump, he wouldn't have time for all these POW POW POW! victories:

“I also think just in terms of my approach to leadership, I get personnel in the government who have the agenda of the people and share our agenda. You bring your own agenda in, you’re gone. We’re just not gonna have that. So, the way we run the government, I think, is no daily drama, focus on the big picture and put points on the board, and I think that’s something that’s very important.”





None — (@)

Morgan gave DeSantis the opportunity to perhaps soften the judgy things he had said about how he wouldn't know about secret porn peener payoffs. DeSantis did not do so:



“Well, there’s a lot of speculation about what the underlying conduct is. That is purported to be it, and the reality is that’s just outside my wheelhouse. I mean, that’s just not something that I can speak to.”



The message was clear: I’m nothing like Trump when it comes to sleazy behavior.

Piers is so dramatic, Jesus.

Of course, one of the meanest things DeSantis said probably was "I can beat Biden." Also assumes facts not in evidence, but remember that Trump lost to Biden by millions of votes and then was so blubbering upset about it he incited a terrorist attack against America to try to overturn the result.

In response, Trump is on Truth Social posting stories about his poll numbers against DeSantis and posting stories about Steve Bannon calling DeSantis a "weasel." He hasn't totally exploded yet, at least not online. Give his bowels time to move around a bit.

Junior is furious, though, responding with the ferocity of somebody who thinks maybe this could be an opportunity to prove he's worthy of his father's love.



None — (@)

Haha sad LOL.

This fight has just begun and we get to watch them absolutely destroy each other.

What a fun treat for America.

[ New York Post ]

