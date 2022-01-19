The Republican National Committee announced last week, essentially, that presidential debates are for chumps who believe in representative democracy. Oh, they didn't say those words . It's just the meaning most rational people read between the lines.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel later paid a visit to her favorite state media, Fox News, to defend this decision, which is indefensible unless you are someone who lies a lot. As the head of the RNC, McDaniel seemed more than ready to accept this challenge.

Monday night, McDaniel bellyached to professional terrible person Laura Ingraham that the Committee on Presidential Debates (CPD) was obviously biased toward Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. Her chief complaint was both appalling and absurd.

MCDANIEL: And then they switched one of the debates to virtual to let Joe Biden stay in the basement.

Donald Trump and the GOP mocked Biden constantly for allegedly campaigning from his basement. You’d think they’d have let up on it once Biden won. It’s like reminding people your spouse left you for someone who lives in their parents’ basement. But this has become part of Trump's Big Lie. How could Trump lose to a guy who spent the campaign in his basement? Obviously, Hugo Chavez’s ghost hacked the voting machines.

A virtual debate format is not exactly home field advantage for a 77-year-old presidential candidate. Old people and the Internet don’t always mix. It’s not like Biden had his own YouTube series, “Jammin' In The Basement With Joe.” Political writers had panned Biden’s virtual Tampa rally , even calling it “a disaster."

Arguably, Trump stood to benefit more from a virtual debate. Back during the 2015-16 GOP primary, when no one was taking him seriously but should’ve, Trump often called into TV shows like "Morning Joe,” which allowed him to make multiple appearances without leaving his office.

McDaniel failed to mention (because she was busy lying) that the CPD changed the second debate, scheduled for October 15, to a virtual format after Trump face-planted into COVID-19. He was still under treatment when the CPD made the call. There was no vaccine yet, so CPD was protecting the “health of safety of all involved."

But the still-contagious coward told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating’s all about ... You sit behind a computer and do a debate … That’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want.”

That last part was Trump’s problem. He had yelled over Biden and moderator Chris Wallace during the first debate like a deranged bully. It wasn’t a debate in any traditional sense. Kids playing the Dozens are more respectful of the rules.

Republicans might claim critical race theory conditions minorities to view themselves only as victims, but they are the ones with the permanent victim complex: Trump lost every debate against Clinton, even though she was “overprepared.” Trump’s own advisers thought he’d squandered his last opportunity to stage a comeback during the first (and only) debate with Biden. Yet somehow, these clear results can only mean the debates are biased in favor of Democrats.

The new wave of MAGA Republicans, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz, are incapable of intelligent discourse, let alone reasoned debate. The RNC realizes this, and that’s why it’s walking away from future debates. McDaniel won’t admit it because her integrity, along with her soul, are rotting away in her own basement.

