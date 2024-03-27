Welp, Maddow did the trick. Or they all did it. Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell and Joe and Mika and Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid and every other person on MSNBC and NBC’s air (and off) who loudly shouted as one, “WE SAID WE DID NOT WANT TO WORK WITH THAT NASTY FASCIST INSURRECTIONIST GARBAGE.”

Ronna Romney McDaniel has been shitcanned from NBC News. She lasted like a day. One “Meet The Press” interview. May this be her experience with every job she goes out for in the future.

“There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group,” NBCUniversal News Group President Cesar Conde said in a memo to staff. “After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor.” “I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down,” Conde continued. “While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it.”

‘Kay.

YESTERDAY!

She’s reportedly going to hire a lawyer, and her agents, Creative Artists Agency, have also “parted ways” with and/or shitcanned her. Variety says CAA told her she needed a lawyer to help her with the terms of her exit from NBC News. We didn’t know there were complicated legal questions involved in “turn your fucking ass around and exit 30 Rockefeller Center permanently.” Playbook says she wants all $600,000 of her contract. Good luck, pal.

We must note again that NBC News’s hiring of McDaniel offended even Chuck Todd, who did not want to work with somebody who literally helped Donald Trump with his efforts to overthrow the Republic to overturn an election he didn't like. “Do not sign” the certification of the election, she told folks in Michigan. “We will get you attorneys.” And so much more!

What unmitigated trash.

Donald Trump weighed in on McDaniel’s ouster:

Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC. She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear. It leaves her in a very strange place, it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be. These Radical Left Lunatics are CRAZY, and the top people at NBC ARE WEAK. They were BROKEN and EMBARRASSED by LOW RATINGS, HIGHLY OVERPAID, “TALENT.” BRING BACK FREE AND FAIR PRESS – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 2024!

Trump, of course, was the one who got McDaniel fired from the RNC, which sent her looking for odd jobs on Craigslist in the first place. He’s also, as George Conway points out, the one who forced her to stop using her maiden name Romney.

After that, Trump continued to babble last night about “MSDNC” and “Meet The Fake Press,” like some kind of leaking dementia patient, but we don’t care.

Unnaturally white-haired yipyapping anal fissure Hugh Hewitt says Ronna McDaniel gonna sue everybody for “defamation.” Not sure what he thinks “defamation” is, but it isn’t pointing at somebody, saying they’re a piece of dogshit, and spelling around the reasons why, with receipts. Hugh Hewitt is a breathtakingly stupid man.

We congratulate Rachel Maddow and all the MSNBC and NBC employees who raised hell. You are all nailing it, and for once, we actually mean that.

