Robyn wrote it up this weekend already, but more from Chris Geidner at Law Dork on Ken Paxton and his absolutely disgusting threats against a Texas woman who needs an abortion for her fetus that will not survive the pregnancy (or shortly thereafter) and whose own health and ability to bear children in the future is endangered. “[E]nforcement of Texas’s laws will not restore the unborn child’s life lost in the interim,” Paxton writes. THE CHILD IS GOING TO DIE ANYWAY YOU ABSOLUTE GHOUL. UGH.

Via somebody at the Bulwark, I forget, this is a really enjoyable explication of why society is so lonely and weak-tied lately, it is the women getting JERBS and refusing to MAKE THE POTLUCK. (Seriously, and that’s not a bad thing! Figure it out, all men who are not currently being already awesome! Make a casserole!) (Shy makes casserole. And quiche :) .) — A Zebra Without Stripes

Personally I thought it was hilarious when the audio came out of Sheila Jackson Lee calling her staffers DUMBASS CHILDREN and FUCKING IDIOTS, but I can see why the voters of Houston expect someone leading their city to be able to manage people. (The model for a congresswoman-turned-mayor is Los Angeles’s Karen Bass, in a previous life a community organizer, who brings people together, manages the SHIT out of things, and about whom there’s never once been an “abusive boss yelled mean things at me” story.) Shame the extremely liberal Texas city had to pick a Republican (by a landslide) to do so. — Houston Chronicle

Paul Krugman could have done another 3000 words on The Progressive Case for Bidenomics, but “longread” is not really his usual jam. (Gift link New York Times)

Come for Peter Doocy being like “this ‘Biden crime family’ turdburger?” and stay for Briana Keilar and Jake Tapper howling with laughter over whatever the fuck Jamie Comer said last. — Jeff Tiedrich

One among you is mutual friends with our Steve Radlauer of Wonkette’s The Split, who is currently having Scanners dot gif head about the fact that I not only know but — via the Wonkebago! — have stayed in the home of his ‘70s housemate from Toronto, whom he describes “playing a Les Paul through a Fender Twin Reverb rather than a church piano. His band — Audiomaster — was too brilliant for this world. Playing in some live-music bar in Toronto, they’d do a perfect version of an Allman Brothers tune followed by a 10-minute, note-perfect cover of a Mahavishnu Orchestra opus. Audiences were awed and baffled.” Well let’s look up Audiomaster then, and oh look here is one of our dear Wonk pal Doug’s songs: “Getting Older Now.”

And not sung by Doug, but obviously I can’t resist “Passing Wind.”

From the comments, Wisdom the 72-year-old wild albatross and her longtime mate, “Lover of Wisdom.” (Earth Sky)

Here’s a bad one: The Biden administration made some simple rules for foster parents of gay kids: the “basic requirement that any child who identifies as LGBTQI+ be placed in a supportive environment, ‘free of hostility, mistreatment, or abuse.’” A Republican congressman from Indiana wants to change that. Of course.

Fox News reports, “[Jim] Banks’ bill, the Sensible Adoption for Every (SAFE) Home Act, would prevent child welfare agencies and related groups that receive federal funding from getting those funds if they refuse prospective parents who insist against the child’s stated LGBTQ status.”

And he’s calling it the SAFE Act because life is terrible. — New Civil Rights Movement

Climate change damaged the sugar crop, and now there is a shortage. If you don’t understand how that’s Joe Biden’s fault, and that in fact you should vote for the guy literally trying to make climate change worse, we don’t know what to tell you! (AP)

Tropical fish in Nova Scotia, hey maybe it’s all awesome and climate change will make us all live in the British Virgin Islands. It could happen! You don’t know! — Yahoo!

Oh right: The Marshall Islands’ survival plan. Because their land is no longer two or three feet above sea level. (Grist)

Some Cherokee are a little MEH, EH on the Wilma Mankiller Barbie doll. Others are more ON THE MOST HAND, YAY. Nobody cited in this “controversy over Wilma Mankiller Barbie doll” is a jackass racist who hates Native Americans, so, refreshing! (AP)

This is twee and annoying, but I am a big proponent of the message herein, which is SAY GOOD MORNING LIKE A FUCKING PERSON, also hello, and interact with people and thank them and whatnot. I am perfect at it, myself. — Guardian

If you insist! Rosalynn Carter’s strawberry cake! (Looks better than the cheese ring, to me.) (All Recipes)

