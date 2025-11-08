Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
43m

So she’s the heir to Phyllis Schlafly…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Laurence Tillett's avatar
Laurence Tillett
41m

“Men don’t hold grudges”????? Are you fucking kidding me???? Tell that to the Tangerine Bloviator who is STILL bitching about the 2020 election.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
162 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture