Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
1hEdited

Andy Rooney could talk about being aboard a B-17 over Nazi Germany. Douthat can talk about how he accidentally sat on his last Hostess Ding Dong after taking off his underwear.

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Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
2h

Neither that headline nor that picture is a good way to wake up in the morning. Together, they might possibly constitute a war crime.

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