Round And Round, Up And Down, Feds On The Streets Of Your Town!
An occupied-DC update sing-a-long!
And now let us check in on Washington DC, where the fascist regime’s military takeover of the streets continues. It’s all awful, so … let’s sing! Singing along to lost hits of the ‘80s makes everything better!
Round and round, up and down,
Feds on the street of your town
Trailing cops at traffic stops, roadblocks and checkpoints in your town
Gonna ziptie all the moped guys on the streets of your town
And the feds won’t go away!
And there’s been protests every day!
Jeanine Pirro says the troops are here to stay!
And she’ll make crime numbers go her way!
Watch the National Guard training and getting Sig Sauers!
Trump wants $2 billion for grass and paved Jackie O’s flowers.
Round and round, up and down, Trump was gonna ride-along downtown
Until he heard old hippies train-station booing
That evil crook knows a bad look and pivoted to Park Police to-do-in’
Look at those hand-picked National Guard
In pounds of gear with heads like jars
Bet their peeners are so hard!
Round and round
The tourist downtown
They’re scared of Chocolate City
At the Navy Yard, by the gay bars
With hair by Conway Twitty
And it’s gonna be any day now somebody gets shot
Jeanine Pirro says a rifle’s not a crime now in DC if you get caught
Sig Sauer P320s are known to fire at random
Who knew the Nazis had such a big fandom?
Round and round, up and down,
Here comes open warfare on the streets of your town.
The tourists won’t pay for a filet
If it means driving to a restaurant in your town
You might catch a slug
If you throw a sub
At a chud on the streets of your town.
Don’t do drugs, it’ll take more than love
To kick the assholes out of your town!
Gonna need all of your skills
To stay alive in your town!
Up and down, round and round, now two thousand clowns coming to the streets of your town … now 19 states, at this rate, they’ll be up and down all of the towns …!
