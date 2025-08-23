And now let us check in on Washington DC, where the fascist regime’s military takeover of the streets continues. It’s all awful, so … let’s sing! Singing along to lost hits of the ‘80s makes everything better!

Round and round, up and down,

Feds on the street of your town

Trailing cops at traffic stops, roadblocks and checkpoints in your town

Gonna ziptie all the moped guys on the streets of your town

And the feds won’t go away!

And there’s been protests every day!

Jeanine Pirro says the troops are here to stay!

And she’ll make crime numbers go her way!

Watch the National Guard training and getting Sig Sauers!

Trump wants $2 billion for grass and paved Jackie O’s flowers.

Round and round, up and down, Trump was gonna ride-along downtown

Until he heard old hippies train-station booing

That evil crook knows a bad look and pivoted to Park Police to-do-in’

Look at those hand-picked National Guard

In pounds of gear with heads like jars

Bet their peeners are so hard!

A 14-ton truck t-boned a car!

Round and round

The tourist downtown

They’re scared of Chocolate City

At the Navy Yard, by the gay bars

With hair by Conway Twitty

And it’s gonna be any day now somebody gets shot

Jeanine Pirro says a rifle’s not a crime now in DC if you get caught

Sig Sauer P320s are known to fire at random

Who knew the Nazis had such a big fandom?

Round and round, up and down,

Here comes open warfare on the streets of your town.

The tourists won’t pay for a filet

If it means driving to a restaurant in your town

You might catch a slug

If you throw a sub

At a chud on the streets of your town.

Don’t do drugs, it’ll take more than love

To kick the assholes out of your town!

Gonna need all of your skills

To stay alive in your town!

Up and down, round and round, now two thousand clowns coming to the streets of your town … now 19 states, at this rate, they’ll be up and down all of the towns …!

