Good morning, step right up and answer: What happens when JD Vance, Secretary Shitfaced Pete Hegseth, and Stephen Miller go out on the town in Washington DC during Donald Trump’s fascist Nazi crackdown? Are they greeted as liberators? Are they showered with praise and love and cum and panties? Do people throw couches at JD Vance’s head affectionately like furniture bukkake — BONK BONK BONK BONK BONK! — because they know the old scamp has been working so hard (except for his 800 vacations, including the one he just returned from) and they know he probably needs to take a load off (of his penis)?

Does anybody stop to ask why Shitfaced looks so, well, shitfaced and disheveled and bad skin and just generally icky, even more than usual?

And does anybody even care that Stephen Miller left a perfectly good hanging-upside-down-during-the-day perch for this? Or are they just laughing at how awkward he looks, like a man so old he was born dead, but whose suit still looks like his mom bought it for him?

If you guessed “whatever is the meanest, most hurtful answer” to all of these questions, oh boy it is your VIDEO DAY.

You see, they were walking through Union Station to get Shake Shack burgers to deliver to some of their conscripted national guardsmen, not all of whom actually signed up to throw away their lives and reputations and legacies sucking Nazi cock like this.

And uh oh, looks like the American people were there too.

“Oh look, it's couch-fucker,” one person shouted in a video shared on social media. Another added, “You gonna fuck a couch, buddy?” As the heckling escalated, chants of “Go fuck a couch, JD Vance!” and “pussy boy” filled the busy train station.

Show me what democracy looks like! GO FUCK A COUCH, PUSSY BOY is what democracy looks like! Show me what democracy looks like! GO FUCK A COUCH, PUSSY BOY is what democracy looks like!

Everybody join in!

We have been believing since long before all this, but especially now, that people should be yelling things exactly like that at Republicans and other Nazis who deserve it, and as cruelly as possible. Stop with the weenus chants, just go directly for whatever will humiliate them the most, their insecurities, their weaknesses, their most throbbing open psychological wounds. When a Republican walks out the door in DC, they should walk back through it regretting their choice to wake up that day, and believing that their excursion to [NAME THING HERE] was absolutely and irrevocably ruined, that they will never be able to do [THING THEY LOVE DOING] in peace.

And based on these videos of the three of these limp-dicked little pussy ass bitches talking at the camera outside the Shake Shack, we think that was accomplished. Look how seethingly angry Stephen Miller is. And again, why does Shitfaced look like such garbage? Had he just woken up from a bender? His hair is always disgusting and his skin looks like the concealer-caked skin of a 75-year-old alcoholic who’s been exchanging blowjobs for wine coolers at a one-gas-station exit off the interstate for more years than he can count, but yesterday he REALLY looked like shit.

Those pull-ups with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. really take it out of him or something?

Anyway, this video with Stephen Miller talking and looking angry and awkward shows you what happens to him when he feels rejected by white people, how much angrier and even more soulless he gets. We know something must have happened to him in childhood to turn him into such an antisocial lifelong Nazi toward all people with brown skin who speak Spanish — our money is on a middle-school Latina girlfriend, or somebody he wanted to be his middle-school Latina girlfriend, who told the whole school his penis was shaped like a pig’s tail OR SOMETHING — but you can really watch him seethe here at white protesters, while he labors to pretend he has anything but purely satanic hatred for racial minorities in the nation’s capital.

Yes, watch this loser pussy ass bitch moaning: “We’re not gonna let THE COMMUNISTS destroy a great American city, let alone the nation’s capital!”

“All of these demonstrators that you’ve seen out here in recent days, all these elderly white hippies?” Yes, boy who looks like an exhumed corpse from the discard pile at the Let’s Fuck An Exhumed Corpse GOP fundraiser for Republican corpsefuckers? Tell us about the ELDERLY WHITE HIPPIES you’re mad at!

Did they do the Charleston when they were supposed to be saluting? Did they shake their hips like whores doing that newfangled devil song “The Twist”? Did they light up a reefer of doobie?

“They’re not part of this city and never have been!”

Screams the racist Nazi bitch from Santa Monica who you can imagine has probably been screaming that very line for years about all the people he wishes would leave Santa Monica and let him and his Nazi friends have the city to themselves.

So angry.

By the way, Secretary Shitfaced really liked the “elderly white hippies” line, because he’s a crusty old bucket of geriatric pee too. Look at him laughing like Stephen Miller has told A Joke.

That’s when Stephen Miller, the Jewish Nazi Shame Of Generations Upon Generations Of His Family, starts lying and pretending the Stupid Hitler Trump regime — which he shadow-leads while the boss figure throws ketchup at the wall and releases cavernous farts that echo throughout the West Wing — is doing all this to protect the Black residents of DC.

“This is not a city that has had any safety for its Black citizens for generations!” said Stephen Miller, wokely, like he just came here from French kissing a pronoun.

“And President Trump is the one who is fixing that!”

“So we’re gonna ignore these stupid white hippies that all need to go home and take a nap because they’re all over 90 years old!”

You know, unlike Stephen Miller, who appears to be a spunky 87 and a half.

That time it was JD Vance who cracked up as Miller angrily lisped out “Stupid White Hippies!” except he said it more like “STHTUPID WHITE HIPPIES!” like he’s really THUPER, thanks for asking.

By the way, is Stephen Miller saying all these 90-year-old white hippies can’t possibly be DC residents because they’re white? That sounds like woke anti-white hatred to us, the kind Trump’s lawyers are currently scouring the Smithsonian to eliminate. Maybe they need to bring their Woke Swiffers over and apply them directly up Stephen Miller’s asshole.

Here is JD Vance explaining how white milquetoast MAGA cowards feel about taking their families to Union Station, spoiler it is abject fear, and that is why they are doing their Nazi crackdown in the nice and peaceful place, it is because white MAGA men are sad fucking losers and chickenshits who are frightened of their own shadows. Listen to the contempt in his voice as he uses the word “vagrants,” pissily and couchfuckingly.

And here is JD Vance being very skeptical that the majority of DC residents are not racist white MAGA dumpster maggots just like them, totally boned up about their Nazi takeover. Maybe the polls that show THAT are the ones that showed KAMALA HARRIS winning the popular vote! said JD Vance, attempting to do A Joke.

Oh they are so mad.

These 90-year-old white hippies are beating the absolute shit out of them and humiliating them day in, day out, and they are maaaaaaad.

Love when fascists and Nazis and incels get mad and humiliated. It’s so nice and rejuvenating. They should be mad and humiliated some more today.

By the way:

Also the people in this video screaming “Fuck you, Nazi!” and “GET THE FUCK OUT OF MY CITY!” right directly at JD Vance and the other scumfucking trash, they don’t look 90?

We guess everybody looks 90 to Stephen Miller, everybody looks the same age if you’re undead.

In summary and in conclusion, everybody in America who matters hates these churlish lowlife imbecile pissfucker Nazi losers, and each new day is another day to tell them that more cruelly than the day before.

Go forth, patriots.

