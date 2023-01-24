Just after the midterms, Senator Kyrsten Sinema tried to take credit for democracy working in those elections, after she had done nothing to protect those elections, after she had done nothing to help Democratic candidates win. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego thanked her on Twitter for all her help. With an upside down smiley face emoji.

Then in December Sinema dramatically left the Democratic Party, while saying she'd still caucus with the Democrats — nobody wants to be in the minority party, she's not an idiot — and she won Wonkette's coveted Legislative Shitmuffin of the Year award, for excellence in aggravated shitmuffining.

Last week, Sinema went to see her people at Davos, and bragged about how she protected the filibuster from the awful people who were trying to get rid of it so some actual democracy could happen.

Sinema has not announced if she is running in 2024. And look, anyone who knows this writer knows our general opinion on primarying elected Democrats. (We are not into it, generally .) In this case, it could become a three-way race between a Democrat, a Sinema, and a bugfuck person like Kari Lake. And that's scary, so our general feeling has been that if Gallego was going to do it, he needed to do it early and often and hard, so that when the real election season starts, there exists no Arizona voter who is confused about who is the Democrat in the race and who is some dick running around Davos, should Sinema decide to run.

This week, Gallego officially announced early, often and hard that he's running for Senate. Initial polling has been promising , and not for Sinema or Lake.

So ... let's fuckin' do this, we guess?

Here's Gallego's announcement video, it's very nice and good.

“Growing up poor, all I had was the American dream. It kept me going: as a kid sleeping on the floor, a student scrubbing toilets, a Marine losing brothers in Iraq. Today, too many Arizonans see their dream slipping away. I’m running for the U.S. Senate to win it back for you!” — Ruben Gallego (@Ruben Gallego) 1674478803

Rolling Stone has a bit more:

In English- and Spanish-language videos posted to his Twitter account, Gallego, who represents Arizona’s 7th congressional district, said that he is running for the Senate in 2024 to “win back” the American Dream for the people of Arizona. “There is no lobbyist for American families,” Gallego said, “if you’re more likely to be meeting with the powerful than the powerless, you’re doing this job incorrectly.”

Cough DAVOS! cough.

But yeah.

It's not a secret that we personally like Gallego a lot. He knows how to fight and cuss at these dumb assholes. He actually has a plan for talking to and winning the votes of Latino voters, which clearly is something the Democratic Party must have going forward. That really matters in a state like Arizona.

Here's Gallego last night on the Lawrence O'Donnell show, talking about how the filibuster sucks, and how Sinema went to Davos and was "high-fiving Joe Manchin about killing the Voting Rights Act [...] on MLK weekend." He noted that this was the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and that Lewis was somebody Sinema claimed was her "mentor and best friend." Gallego is not confused about what he's fighting for here.

www.youtube.com

So yeah, we guess this is happening! Everybody hold on to your asses and let's get a Democratic senator in that seat in 2024!

By the way, the first Cook Political Report Senate rankings for 2024 are out. It is ... AIYEEEEEEEEEEE!

We have to win all the things in 2024. There is no room for fucking it up. Period.

